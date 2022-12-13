Read full article on original website
Former NYU administrator charged for orchestrating $3.5M fraud scheme
A former New York University director of finance allegedly siphoned $3.5 million meant for minority and women-owned businesses and blew some of the cash on herself — including on an $80,000 pool for her Connecticut home, prosecutors said Monday. Cindy Tappe, 57, was charged with diverting funds from New York State Education Department grants into shell companies that she created over a six-year scheme that was discovered in 2018, when she left NYU, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Some of the embezzled money went to expenses related to the grants or employee reimbursements — but at least $660,000 ended up...
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday. The unnamed criminal groups set up email accounts impersonating top executives of food companies and convinced...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in court Monday to drop extradition fight
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in a Bahamas court on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the US, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. Bankman-Fried is expected to agree to extradition to the US, the person said. Reuters first reported thank...
EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax
European Union governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050. EU ministers finalized details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism early Sunday after reaching a...
Bankman-Fried returns to prison as Bahamas hearing ends in confusion
Extradition proceedings for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to be stalled as his Bahamian attorney and local prosecutors argued bitterly in court on Monday. Prosecutors indicated there had been an agreement with Bankman-Fried's US attorneys to allow his extradition to the United States to face federal charges. But Bankman-Fried's Bahamian attorney, Jerone Roberts, said he himself had not been part of that agreement.
Biden administration finalizing its plans as it braces for end of Title 42
The Biden administration is finalizing its plans, including a controversial asylum policy, ahead of the end of a Trump-era border restriction that's set to expire in just days, according to officials familiar with the planning. The plans could be announced within the coming day, officials said. A surge of migrants...
China bets on private sector to boost Covid-hit economy
Beijing has vowed to go all out next year to save its Covid-hit economy by boosting consumption and loosening control over private industry, including the struggling tech and property sectors. The new pledge marks a big shift from leader Xi Jinping's years-long effort to rein in private businesses, which were perceived as too powerful and "disorderly."
Attorney General Garland instructs prosecutors to end sentencing disparities between crack and powder cocaine
Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed federal prosecutors Friday to end sentencing disparities between offenders convicted of crimes involving crack and powder cocaine, a decadeslong policy that has led to disproportionate prison sentences for Black Americans compared to Whites. Garland's memo states that the disparity is "simply not supported by science,"...
Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down. The new ruling from the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals sets the stage for the case...
January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The committee's final recommendations could include additional...
Housing slump likely to continue but some see hopeful signs ahead
Mortgage rates have ticked down recently, but are still up dramatically from a year ago thanks to the surge in long-term bond yields as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. While that's already had a negative impact on the housing market, we'll get more details this week about how much...
