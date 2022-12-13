ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Gail Buggy Art

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Gail Buggy...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!

Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
DARIEN, CT
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened

It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost

If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Give the Gift of Art this Season at Silvermine Galleries Store

Silvermine Galleries Store is open Monday - Friday 10AM - 4PM for the rest of the Holiday Season. If you're looking for a special gift for someone (or yourself) come on over and check out the beautiful display of. Ceramics ~ Prints ~ Drawings ~ Paintings ~ Photography ~ Sculptures...
NORWALK, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Bloom Beauty Bar

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bloom Beauty...
WESTPORT, CT
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’

Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Danbury Mayor: Seasoned Police Hires Will Give the City ‘A Leg Up’

The Danbury Police Department recently hired 9 new police officers. "New" probably isn't the right way to describe them, they are "lateral transfers" meaning they were police officers elsewhere. The hires are not just getting attention here in the Hat City, but also in the Big City. According to the NY Post, 6 of the 9 officers are former NYPD officers who are leaving a department where "morale is horrible."
DANBURY, CT
Milford Resident Katelyn Griffin Presents New Product Design at the Western New England University's 8th Annual Product Innovation Showcase

Katelyn Griffin, working toward a BSBA in Marketing Communication/Advertising, is among more than 100 students who presented their Product Development and Innovation projects at the Product Innovation Showcase held in Rivers Memorial Hall on December 8th on the University campus. The Product Innovation Showcase is the culmination of a co-curricular...
MILFORD, CT
Town of Southbury is hiring a part-time Library Assistant

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time Library Assistant. The position is 14.5 hours/week with a salary of $14.00/hour. The required shifts are:. Monday: 12:00pm-5:30pm. Tuesday: 1:30pm-4:30pm. Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm. This position provides customer service to library patrons by assisting them at the circulation desks...
SOUTHBURY, CT

