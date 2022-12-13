Read full article on original website
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
hamlethub.com
Three days left to VOTE for your favorite holiday light display in Ridgefield! Founders Hall-iday Light Fight is making our community sparkle!
The Founders Hall-iday Light Fight magic is making Ridgefield sparkle and there are THREE days left to cast your vote for your favorite holiday light display!. VOTE through Sunday, December 18 with a donation to Founders Hall!. And don't worry! If you’re not able to view the light display in...
hamlethub.com
Local moms unite to make the holiday season merry for Ridgefield kids in need
A decade (plus) and oodles of presents ago, Ridgefield residents Lori Berisford and Elaine Cox gathered a few friends and organized a holiday shopping spree to Kohl’s to support Ridgefield children in need through the Evelyn C Peeler Children's Holiday Gift Fund. Continuing the tradition of making holiday wishes...
Danbury Meteorologist Calls for Gross ‘Kitchen Sink’ Snowstorm Tonight
He's a local legend, and a bright shining-star of reliable weather information, his name is Jack Drake. You may have heard us refer to him as "Jack-on-the-Reels" and he is real, really good. We spoke to the I-95 Morning Show meteorologist Jack Drake on Wednesday (12/14/22) about the upcoming snowstorm....
hamlethub.com
Up to 50% Off Select Items at the Holiday Boutique in the Barn SALE, December 15 through 18
We’ve saved the best for last! Shop Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn this week to take advantage of our SALE, with select gifts for everyone on your list now discounted up to 50% off!. This year’s Holiday Boutique has already been a great...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Gail Buggy Art
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Gail Buggy...
hamlethub.com
Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost
If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
hamlethub.com
Give the Gift of Art this Season at Silvermine Galleries Store
Silvermine Galleries Store is open Monday - Friday 10AM - 4PM for the rest of the Holiday Season. If you're looking for a special gift for someone (or yourself) come on over and check out the beautiful display of. Ceramics ~ Prints ~ Drawings ~ Paintings ~ Photography ~ Sculptures...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chorale Brings Holiday Pops to Playhouse, raises funds to support RVNAhealth Well Child program
The Ridgefield Chorale's Holiday Pops Concert took place on Sunday and RVNAhealth says, "It was surely a night to remember!" All ticket proceeds went towards RVNAhealth's Well Child Clinics to keep uninsured children in school. "From ticket sales alone, $5,500 was raised for this program!" RVNAhealth reports. "We are incredibly...
Package 'Grinch' out to steal Christmas across Connecticut: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but for many it ends up being the season of stealing. Package thefts are peaking right now and a notorious thief is still on the loose. “So I’m like OK so he just stole our stuff,” exclaimed...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Library and Wilton School District Explore Climate Change and Meaning of Community for Wilton Reads 2023
Vigil Harbor by Julia Glass is this year’s selection Wilton's community-wide reading program. Wilton Library is pleased to announce that Vigil Harbor has been chosen as the book selection for Wilton Reads 2023, the library’s annual community-wide reading program. Vigil Harbor by National Book Award winner Julia Glass...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Bloom Beauty Bar
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bloom Beauty...
What Concerts Did You See at Lake Compounce Back in the Day?
I just saw that Lake Compounce in Bristol is building a floating stage in order to host live music and entertainment in the summer of 2023 and it started me thinking about all the great shows I saw back in the day there. Between 1988 and 1992, Compounce hosted some...
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
Danbury Man Charged With Setting Multiple Fires in Lower Hudson Valley
In late November, the Brewster Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Old Milltown Road and it was similar to other fires over the past year all in the same area. That, of course, triggered an investigation. According to a Facebook post, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department enlisted the...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Danbury Mayor: Seasoned Police Hires Will Give the City ‘A Leg Up’
The Danbury Police Department recently hired 9 new police officers. "New" probably isn't the right way to describe them, they are "lateral transfers" meaning they were police officers elsewhere. The hires are not just getting attention here in the Hat City, but also in the Big City. According to the NY Post, 6 of the 9 officers are former NYPD officers who are leaving a department where "morale is horrible."
hamlethub.com
Milford Resident Katelyn Griffin Presents New Product Design at the Western New England University's 8th Annual Product Innovation Showcase
Katelyn Griffin, working toward a BSBA in Marketing Communication/Advertising, is among more than 100 students who presented their Product Development and Innovation projects at the Product Innovation Showcase held in Rivers Memorial Hall on December 8th on the University campus. The Product Innovation Showcase is the culmination of a co-curricular...
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury is hiring a part-time Library Assistant
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time Library Assistant. The position is 14.5 hours/week with a salary of $14.00/hour. The required shifts are:. Monday: 12:00pm-5:30pm. Tuesday: 1:30pm-4:30pm. Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm. This position provides customer service to library patrons by assisting them at the circulation desks...
