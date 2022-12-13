Read full article on original website
Elk Grove Village display wins ABC7's 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight
We have a winner in the 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight!
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
blockclubchicago.org
Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told
AUSTIN — Redevelopment plans on the site of a former West Side Sears store and other nearby vacant land have expanded to include a 62,000-square-foot medical facility, officials told residents Wednesday night. Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with...
nadignewspapers.com
Chicago police superintendent orders Vera Lounge in Portage Park closed following last weekend’s mass shooting; citation previously issued for no public place of amusement license at establishment
By the order of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, the Vera Lounge at 3235 N. Central Ave. has been closed following last weekend’s deadly shootings that occurred near the Portage Park bar. This type of closure is not unusual anytime a violent crime is linked to an establishment, and...
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
fox32chicago.com
2 men stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook, led police on pursuit: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located in Oak Brook. Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
Car crashes through Portage Park dealership, multiple vehicles stolen, Chicago police say
Thieves get away with multiple vehicles Saturday morning after crashing a car through a Portage Park dealership
Man arrested inside restaurant after allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint in Waukegan
A man was arrested in a Burger King restaurant after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint as she was walking back toward her home in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Brian K. Craig, 18, of Waukegan, was charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart
Two men were robbed early Friday morning about a mile apart, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Lightfoot's security detail shoot out robbers' SUV window in Logan Square
CHICAGO - Surveillance video released Thursday shows a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail breaking up a robbery last month in Logan Square, shooting out the window of the getaway car during an exchange of gunfire. Three robbers pulled up to the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue...
2 teens struck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers who targeted 70-year-old in Lincoln Park have struck again (and again and again), officials say
Chicago — The armed robbery crew that targeted a 70-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon has committed several similar holdups and carjackings in the past five days, including at least one more on Wednesday night in Bucktown, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber. At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Chicago Police Board fires officer linked to scandal-plagued Special Operations Section
The Special Operations Section, once an elite unit in the CPD, was disbanded in 2007.
Man, 40, shot while on board South Side CTA bus, police say
A passenger on a CTA bus was shot in the South Shore, police said. The man, 40, was on a bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street about 8:45 p.m. when he got into an argument with two men who had boarded the bus, according to Chicago police.
2 Brothers Killed In Ravenswood Alley Minutes After Other Nearby Shooting, Police Say
RAVENSWOOD — Two brothers were shot and killed in a Ravenswood alley Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 10 p.m., the 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were standing in an alley between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue just north of Lawrence Avenue when someone in a light-colored car opened fire, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
