Chicago police superintendent orders Vera Lounge in Portage Park closed following last weekend’s mass shooting; citation previously issued for no public place of amusement license at establishment

By the order of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, the Vera Lounge at 3235 N. Central Ave. has been closed following last weekend’s deadly shootings that occurred near the Portage Park bar. This type of closure is not unusual anytime a violent crime is linked to an establishment, and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 teens struck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL

