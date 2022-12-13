Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022 portion of the Wheeling University Basketball team's (6-2, 4-2) has been kind to the Cardinals as they are out to one of their best starts in recent history. That success will be put to the test before the holiday break as the Cardinals prepare for two big match-ups inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center to send their team into the break. They begin with a game against the #1 team in the nation in Grand Valley State on Sunday, December 18th, with tip-off at 2 PM, and follow that up with a game against Lake Erie College on Monday, December 19th, before the seven-day holiday break.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO