Men’s Basketball Heads into Holiday Break with Road Trip Against Ohio Dominican
Wheeling, W. Va. – With the 2022 portion of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) schedule behind them, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-9 0-6) is in the middle of their Holiday break non-conference schedule. On Monday, the team will go on their final road trip of 2022 when they head to Ohio Dominican with tip-off at 5 PM. Wheeling looks to get back in the win column before they hit the seven-day mandatory NCAA DII break for the holiday season.
Women’s Basketball Set for Two Big Matchups Before the Holiday Break
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022 portion of the Wheeling University Basketball team's (6-2, 4-2) has been kind to the Cardinals as they are out to one of their best starts in recent history. That success will be put to the test before the holiday break as the Cardinals prepare for two big match-ups inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center to send their team into the break. They begin with a game against the #1 team in the nation in Grand Valley State on Sunday, December 18th, with tip-off at 2 PM, and follow that up with a game against Lake Erie College on Monday, December 19th, before the seven-day holiday break.
Women's Basketball Battles but Falls to Grand Valley State 73-55
Box Score Wheeling, W. Va. – It was a battle inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center on Sunday as the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (6-3, 4-2) battled #1 Grand Valley State. The Cardinals kept it close through the game's first 30 minutes, but in the end they fell 73-55 for their third loss of the season. Both defenses were strong throughout the day and the Cardinals battled hard against the top team in the nation.
Wheeling Wrestling Falls at Midwest Classic
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Wrestling team wrapped up the 2022 portion of their schedule on Saturday, December 17th, at the Midwest Classic. The Cardinals sent five wrestlers to the mat, but were unfortunately unable to advance to the second day of competition. They continue to build experience on the mat as they move on to the 2023 portion of the schedule.
