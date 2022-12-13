Read full article on original website
Westbrook holiday lights wow out-of-towners
WESTBROOK, Maine — In the long, dark winter nights in Maine shine the City of Westbrook's holiday lights in Riverbank Park and Main Street. The city increased its budget for these lights since the pandemic: $25,000 in 2020; $50,000 in 2021, and $75,000 in 2022, according to Mayor Michael Foley. City public services staff said there is a reason behind the spending.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
WMTW
Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022
MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
Lobster Traps, Buoys and More: 10 Unique Maine Christmas Trees Worth a Trip to See This Holiday
By now you've probably got your Christmas tree up and all lit and decorated for the big day when Santa arrives to put presents under it. It's hard to believe that it's not that far away now. Of course, Christmas trees aren't just found inside our homes. Almost every city...
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022
During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Down East
These Are A Few of Maine Makers’ Favorite Things
The object: Steve and Mark Ferguson remember that their father’s Hudson Bay axe only came out of its box when it was time to go canoeing. The Fergusons grew up chopping wood for the woodstove in their basement, but only on paddling trips did they ever use their dad’s lightweight axe, which he bought in the 1970s, for splitting firewood or clearing ground for portages. Their father’s axe traveled on every river trip the Fergusons took with him, until their last one together, in 2009. Now, it lives in the South Portland workshop of their company, Brant and Cochran, reminding the brothers of why they do what they do: forging long-lasting traditional Maine wedge-pattern axes.
WPFO
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
A Welcome Return: Hackmatack Playhouse Coming Back, Bringing Live Theater to Maine Once Again
Now this is splendid news, indeed. A few months ago, the theatre community said what they thought was goodbye to the Hackmatack Playhouse up in Berwick, Maine. Having delighted audiences for 50 years with live summer stock performances, those at the beloved barn theater sadly announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be their last. This place meant so much to countless people, including yours truly, so everyone was devastated when the final curtain went down back in August.
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
WMTW
Snow to continue to fall in Maine throughout the night
MAINE — A Nor'easter is dumping heavy, wet snow throughout Maine. That snow is expected to continue throughout the night and into Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for inland areas for heavy wet snow that will create difficult driving. Isolated power outages are possible. Heavy...
Mainers ready for first significant snowfall of the season
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's first notable snowfall of the season is on its way and folks are getting ready for everything Friday has to bring. "Its been busy," said Maine Hardware president Rick Tucker. "We're seeing a lot of people picking up calcium, rock salt, shovels, and snow blowers, everything that they need to get ready and, hopefully, be safe tomorrow and the next day.”
DOT plows understaffed as department asks for applications
AUGUSTA, Maine — Another crucial industry finds itself short-handed this year, the people Mainers rely on most when the snow starts to fly. The Maine DOT said its snow plow driving force is down 20 percent from where it should be. Kyle Hall, the department's maintenance operations director, said...
