Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Related
Why Wyoming Is The 2nd Best State To Find Dinosaur Bones
The Hell Creek geological formation, which outcrops in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, and contains some of the most storied dinosaur beds in the world. At the time of the impact, the Hell Creek landscape consisted of steamy, subtropical lowlands and floodplains along the shores of an inland sea. The land teemed with life and the conditions were excellent for fossilization, with seasonal floods and meandering rivers that rapidly buried dead animals and plants. (New Yorker).
Pump Prices Plummet to ‘Normal’ Levels, Possible Diesel Drop Ahead
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures
(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok in Executive Agencies
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch. Burgum joins several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. He...
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes
Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices
Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring
Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s Opening Remarks at Start of Jan. 6 Committee Meeting
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans and the Vice-Chairwoman of the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, spoke at the beginning of the committee's last meeting on Monday. to the U.S. Department of Justice four criminal charges against former President Donald...
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0