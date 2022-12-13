ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Country 95.5

Why Wyoming Is The 2nd Best State To Find Dinosaur Bones

The Hell Creek geological formation, which outcrops in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, and contains some of the most storied dinosaur beds in the world. At the time of the impact, the Hell Creek landscape consisted of steamy, subtropical lowlands and floodplains along the shores of an inland sea. The land teemed with life and the conditions were excellent for fossilization, with seasonal floods and meandering rivers that rapidly buried dead animals and plants. (New Yorker).
Pump Prices Plummet to ‘Normal’ Levels, Possible Diesel Drop Ahead

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures

(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?

A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes

Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices

Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring

Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

