Boston, MA

DA: Man arrested on assault charge following suspicious death investigation in Roxbury highrise

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
BOSTON — A man was arrested on an assault charge after Boston Police investigated a Roxbury high rise for a suspicious death Sunday night.

37-year-old Michael Perry is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned tomorrow in Boston Municipal Court, according to the Suffolk County DA.

The charge comes on the heels of a suspicious death investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury.

A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Boston Police say they responded to the apartment building for a wellness check of a resident on floor 12.

Upon arrival, officers knocked at the door and yelled out to the resident inside but did not receive a response. After gaining entry to the apartment, officers discovered a deceased individual, according to authorities.

The identity of the deceased party has not been released at this time.

Boston SWAT was called to assist, and were greeted with physical threats from Perry inside the apartment, according to police. Law enforcement officials say de-escalation tactics were used before Perry dove out the 12th floor window.

Police said he got caught up and was hanging from the window before SWAT officers were able to enter an apartment on the 11th floor and pulled Perry through the window.

That death investigation is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Jihad Joe
5d ago

Shoddy reporting..Yesterday the news media outlets reported someone was MURDERED in that apt..then today we find the victim was assaulted and alive😖

