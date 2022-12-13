JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it’s investigating after multiple thefts have been reported in shopping center parking lots. The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a man they identified as Margarit Paun, 39. JSO said he’s believed to be part of a group of people who approach others with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO