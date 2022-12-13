Read full article on original website
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
Man, 3 others sought in thefts reported in shopping center parking lots, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it’s investigating after multiple thefts have been reported in shopping center parking lots. The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a man they identified as Margarit Paun, 39. JSO said he’s believed to be part of a group of people who approach others with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.
‘Our city is evolving’: Meet Sheriff Waters’ newly appointed leaders of JSO’s Patrol Division
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Duval County, law enforcement officers will be “more forward-facing.” That’s the phrase from leaders at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Sheriff T.K. Waters. Recently appointed to chief of patrol and chief of patrol support are Jaime Eason and...
Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
Family of Jacksonville father of 6 killed making food delivery begs for leads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is making a desperate plea for answers, weeks after someone killed a father of six. The widow of 37-year-old James Barron told News4JAX that he was making a food delivery for DoorDash on East 21st Street on Nov. 28 when he was fatally shot. Police haven’t made any arrests.
Mayor Lenny Curry and Attorney John Phillips respond to tweets about Kent Stermon, days before his death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A social media disagreement about Kent Stermon between Mayor Lenny Curry and local attorney John Phillips happened two days before Stermon’s death. Now the News4JAX I-TEAM is hearing from both sides. These are the tweets between the two men, made two days before Stermon was...
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
‘Brutal rapist’ tied to Duval County case captured in Orange County after woman found mutilated, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sexual predator considered a “brutal rapist” after a woman was found mutilated has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando reported that the sheriff’s office said Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday...
City wants to permanently remove 22 animals found in Northside Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A petition obtained Wednesday by News4JAX shows the city has asked a court for the permanent removal and custody of 22 animals that were found a month ago at a home on Jacksonville’s Northside. Court records show the man arrested, Terry Thomas, is facing charges...
5 officers engaged suspect accused of pointing air rifle at police, JSO says
MURRAY HILL, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night identified a man who was shot by police and arrested after investigators said he was accused of pointing an air rifle in the Murray Hill neighborhood. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation on College Place revealed...
Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday. Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside. JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting...
I-TEAM digs into past of convicted rapist who was released from prison early, arrested again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of raping and stabbing a woman in Duval County more than three decades ago is now accused of sexual assault, again. After a nearly five-day manhunt, Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday in Orlando. He is accused of picking up a woman in his car and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.
Jacksonville animal shelter says scammer stole over $20,000 from bank account
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tis’ the season of giving but to scammers it’s all about taking, and nothing is off limits. The Friends of Jacksonville Animal Shelter says a scammer stole thousands from their bank account with fraudulent transactions. “Unfortunately, a fraudster was able to duplicate one of...
Missing man found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening asked for help locating a missing man, who was said to be endangered. Just before 7:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office sent an update, saying he’d been located safe in an adjoining county. Because he is no...
Authorities: Man shoots at Clay County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, at least 1 deputy returns fire
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hit by gunfire Friday morning when a man accused of attempted murder fired shots at several Clay County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and at least one deputy returned fire in Green Cove Springs, authorities said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the...
Lost & found: Moviegoers track lost phones, fraudulent charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville moviegoers are warning others that someone used their lost and found phones to buy expensive electronics. Police are investigating and haven’t announced any arrests, but the victims believe it was an inside job. It started with a simple trip to the movies —...
Puerto Rican flavors in Orange Park
Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.
60,000 toys, 500 bikes given away as Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville returns after hiatus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County tradition made its return Saturday morning. Thousands of kids got presents at the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville at the Prime Osborn Convention Center downtown. It was the first time the event went on as planned since 2019 because of the COVID-19...
Board votes against recommending Fernandina Beach townhouse project to commission
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A proposal to tear down four homes and make way for townhouses just steps away from historic downtown Fernandina Beach drew dozens of people to a Planning Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night. Residents pushed back against the proposal, sharing concerns about how they believe the...
1 of 16 arrested in monthslong drug operation may be linked to OD deaths, sheriff says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A monthslong drug investigation named “Operation Deck The Cells” netted the arrests of 16 people and the seizure of illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, MDMA and fentanyl, Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said during a Wednesday news conference. According to DeLoach, the operation...
