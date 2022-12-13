ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Man, 3 others sought in thefts reported in shopping center parking lots, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it’s investigating after multiple thefts have been reported in shopping center parking lots. The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a man they identified as Margarit Paun, 39. JSO said he’s believed to be part of a group of people who approach others with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL
Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday. Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside. JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Missing man found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening asked for help locating a missing man, who was said to be endangered. Just before 7:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office sent an update, saying he’d been located safe in an adjoining county. Because he is no...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lost & found: Moviegoers track lost phones, fraudulent charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville moviegoers are warning others that someone used their lost and found phones to buy expensive electronics. Police are investigating and haven’t announced any arrests, but the victims believe it was an inside job. It started with a simple trip to the movies —...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Puerto Rican flavors in Orange Park

Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.
ORANGE PARK, FL

