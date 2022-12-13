Read full article on original website
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
Citygate Church hosts toy giveaway ahead of the holidays
CINCINNATI — For 500 Children and their families, Christmas may have come a week early. Citygate Church collected, assembled, and gave away over 500 bikes and toys on this Sunday morning before Christmas. Pastors Eric and Kim Petree of Citygate Church say this distribution captures the true spirit of the season.
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
Resident at local assisted living facility turned 104 Friday
A resident at Traditions of Deerfield assisted living facility in Loveland turned 104 years of age on Friday, Dec. 16. The facility held a birthday celebration for the woman, Flo, on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. According to Mary Jordan, Activity Director at Traditions of Deerfield, Flo is "still...
Mother who claims she was drugged at tailgate is now raising awareness
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman is reminding people to stay alert a year after she says she was drugged at a tailgate party. Now, she's speaking out in hopes of saving someone else from ending up in her shoes. "Honestly I don't know that I would have lived," Jen...
New sports and entertainment concept opening inside The Foundry in downtown Cincinnati
A new sports and entertainment concept is coming to downtown Cincinnati. The concept, which has yet to be named, will be located inside The Foundry, the space taking over the former Macy's location. Further Concepts and Investors is partnering with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. on the new concept.
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
Report of a car that struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck
CINCINNATI — Report of a car that has struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck in College Hill. Driver reportedly fled the scene, but the roadway is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
LOOK: Fairfield home is decked out in its Christmas best
This Fairfield, Ohio, home is decked out in its Christmas best. The house is located in the 900 block of Linwood Avenue. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights in...
Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
Crews responding to a report of a fire on Judy Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a fire at 214 Judy Drive in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
New room at CPD Youth Services honors police cadet who was shot and killed
CINCINNATI — A new room at Cincinnati Police Department Youth Services is honoring a police cadet who was shot and killed over two years ago. Aurora McCarter was shot and killed during the summer of 2020. McCarter was 17 when she was killed during a robbery. McCarter was a...
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Coroner: Man dies after West Chester house fire
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — A man has diedfollowing a house fire on Cincinnati Dayton Road late last week. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Report, Dennis Bradbury, 65, died following a house fire in the 9000 block of Cincinnati Dayton Road Friday night. Officials say the fire broke out...
Live wires trap driver in car after Dayton crash
AES Ohio said the wires were attached to a transmission pole, making them a higher voltage than a distribution pole. Only one customer lost power during the incident.
Court docs: Woman charged after driving while impaired, crashing car with 5 kids
CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with five counts of endangering children after crashing a car while operating a vehicle while impaired. According to court documents, Melissa Frampton, 40, was driving with five juveniles in the vehicle when she ran off the roadway, driving while impaired. Documents do...
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Dr in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fire crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Drive in Fairfield, Butler County. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
