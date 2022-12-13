Effective: 2022-12-17 09:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Calhoun, Bradley and Union Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 79.0 feet, Property in low lying areas needs to be removed. Access roads to oil and gas rigs may be flooded. Levee gates should be closed before the river reaches 80 feet. There is minor flooding at this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 78.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 79.1 feet by Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 78.9 Sat 8 AM 79.0 78.4 77.7 79.1 6 AM 12/18

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO