Watch: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle REACT to Text From Beyonce. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's response to hearing from Beyoncé? Flawless. As seen in part two of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple was more than ecstatic after Meghan received a text from the Grammy winner, with the Duke of Sussex audibly gasping and jokingly saying, "Shut up." As Meghan noted, the singer texted to say she was "just checking in" after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on TV.

2 DAYS AGO