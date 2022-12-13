Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album
Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video. The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.
Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until...
Justin Timberlake Reflects on tWitch's “Heartbreaking” Death
Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of a dear friend. The "Cry Me a River" singer paid tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who sadly died by suicide age 40, E! News confirmed on Dec. 14. "It's...
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral Wednesday Dance Came to Be
Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, your social media algorithm has showered...
Tyler Perry Recalls Past Suicide Attempts in Wake of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death
Watch: Tyler Perry Recalls Past Suicide Attempts After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death. Tyler Perry is reflecting on his mental health journey following the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a video posted to Instagram Dec. 14, the filmmaker expressed his "shock" following the dancer's death by suicide at age 40...
The Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Reflects on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ True “Light”
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' light lives on. The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner is offering some insight into who tWitch was both on TV, as the show's DJ, and away from the spotlight. "So many people on social media are posting pictures...
Gwen Stefani Reveals Her and Blake Shelton's Sweet New Hobby and New Year's Resolution
Watch: The Voice Coaches Share New Year Resolution & More. The start of a new year brings with it second chances. And a second chance is exactly what Gwen Stefani is hoping for when it comes to her and husband Blake Shelton's latest leisure activity. "I think my resolution's gonna...
Rihanna Shares First Look at Her Baby Boy With Adorable TikTok Video
Oh, baby! Seven months after giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky's first child, Rihanna has publicly shared an image of their son for the first time. On Dec. 17, the "Umbrella" singer posted a...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey
A doting dad-to-be. As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy. On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"
Taye Diggs Weighs in on Returning for a How Stella Got Her Groove Back Sequel
Watch: Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More. Taye Diggs is ready to get his groove on—again. The actor returns as Harper Stewart from The Best Man films in Peacock's new miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters. But there's one rom-com role from his repertoire that E! News' Justin Sylvester would love to see him reprise: Winston Shakespeare from How Stella Got Her Groove Back.
Would Miley Cyrus Play Dolly Parton in a Biopic? See Her Epic Response
Who better to play Dolly Parton in a future biopic than her own family? Dolly's real-life goddaughter Miley Cyrus already has the singing chops to portray the country superstar—not to mention the...
Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle React After Receiving Text From Beyoncé
Watch: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle REACT to Text From Beyonce. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's response to hearing from Beyoncé? Flawless. As seen in part two of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple was more than ecstatic after Meghan received a text from the Grammy winner, with the Duke of Sussex audibly gasping and jokingly saying, "Shut up." As Meghan noted, the singer texted to say she was "just checking in" after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on TV.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Are Happy as Clams at Aquarium
We're suckers for this adorable family outing. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently spent some quality time with their 11-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at a Los Angeles aquarium....
Ellen DeGeneres Recalls "Love and Laughter" She Had With Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute. Ellen DeGeneres is giving followers a glimpse into some of her favorite memories with the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss. One day after tWitch's wife Allison Holker confirmed his death, Ellen took to Instagram to share a montage of moments from tWitch's time...
How Tyler Perry Reacted After Being Named Godfather of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter
Watch: Why Tyler Perry Was Hesitant to Be Godfather to Harry & Meghan's Kid. Tyler Perry did not take it lightly when he was crowned godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter. The filmmaker recalled the moment he was asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be...
See Margot Robbie's Fantastic Barbie Transformation in First Teaser Trailer
Watch: Check Out Margot Robbie in the First Barbie Official Trailer!. We no longer have to beg for more Barbie footage—the first teaser has arrived. That's right: On Dec. 16, Warner Bros. released a minute-long preview for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a surprise narration from Helen Mirren. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Mirren says in the teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."
Unpacking the Issues With Harry & Meghan
Watch: Prince Harry Recounts William SCREAMING at Him Over Royal Exit. Almost three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the unprecedented move of trying to live independently from the monarchy but still work in service of the queen—and then were subsequently informed that wasn't an option—the couple finally aired their side of the story.
