ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
E! News

Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album

Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video. The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.
E! News

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey

A doting dad-to-be. As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy. On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"
E! News

Taye Diggs Weighs in on Returning for a How Stella Got Her Groove Back Sequel

Watch: Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More. Taye Diggs is ready to get his groove on—again. The actor returns as Harper Stewart from The Best Man films in Peacock's new miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters. But there's one rom-com role from his repertoire that E! News' Justin Sylvester would love to see him reprise: Winston Shakespeare from How Stella Got Her Groove Back.
E! News

Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle React After Receiving Text From Beyoncé

Watch: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle REACT to Text From Beyonce. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's response to hearing from Beyoncé? Flawless. As seen in part two of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple was more than ecstatic after Meghan received a text from the Grammy winner, with the Duke of Sussex audibly gasping and jokingly saying, "Shut up." As Meghan noted, the singer texted to say she was "just checking in" after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on TV.
E! News

Ellen DeGeneres Recalls "Love and Laughter" She Had With Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute. Ellen DeGeneres is giving followers a glimpse into some of her favorite memories with the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss. One day after tWitch's wife Allison Holker confirmed his death, Ellen took to Instagram to share a montage of moments from tWitch's time...
E! News

See Margot Robbie's Fantastic Barbie Transformation in First Teaser Trailer

Watch: Check Out Margot Robbie in the First Barbie Official Trailer!. We no longer have to beg for more Barbie footage—the first teaser has arrived. That's right: On Dec. 16, Warner Bros. released a minute-long preview for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a surprise narration from Helen Mirren. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Mirren says in the teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."
E! News

Unpacking the Issues With Harry & Meghan

Watch: Prince Harry Recounts William SCREAMING at Him Over Royal Exit. Almost three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the unprecedented move of trying to live independently from the monarchy but still work in service of the queen—and then were subsequently informed that wasn't an option—the couple finally aired their side of the story.
E! News

E! News

228K+
Followers
57K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy