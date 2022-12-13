ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

Bicyclist Struck, Killed On Jersey Shore

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago
Ocean Township Police Photo Credit: Ocean Township Police

A female bicyclist was struck and killed in Ocean Township, authorities said.

On Friday, Dec. 9, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Ocean Township police were dispatched to Roller Road and Deal Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist.

Police found that a bicyclist had been struck at that intersection.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries, police said.

No other details including the name or age of the bicyclist were released.

If anyone was in this area during this time and witnessed the crash please contact Traffic Sergeant Alisa Martinez at 732-531-1800.

