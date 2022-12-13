December 14th – 18th Holiday Inn Performances Cancelled at MMT

Mill Mountain Theatre has decided to cancel the December 14th -18th performances of “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” due to a limited COVID-19 outbreak among the cast and crew. The theatre released the following statement on Tuesday Dec 13th:

“Our decision to cancel the December 14th – 18th performances was made in consultation with our healthcare advisors for the safety of our cast, crew and you , our audience members. From weekly, routine testing among our cast and crew, we were able to rapidly quarantine positive performers and creatives. We will continue to test the entire company to ensure that this is a limited outbreak and to prevent further spread.

We appreciate our audience’s willingness and grace to work with us as we navigate through the impact of these cancellations.

Mill Mountain Theatre is offering three options to our audience members. We will offer the flexibility to transfer your tickets to another performance of possible upcoming “Irving

Berlin’s Holiday Inn” performances, transfer your tickets to any MainStage show in

2023, or give your tickets as a tax-deductible donation to Mill Mountain Theatre in exchange for a full refund. Please contact the box office at 540.342.5740 and our team will be happy to assist you.

Mill Mountain Theatre has navigated through COVID-19 for the past three years, with this being the first outbreak among its cast and crew. Throughout the pandemic, MMT has actively worked with industry-leading COVID-19 researchers and medical professionals on the theatre’s board and at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion in an effort to minimize the risk of exposure and comply with CDC guidelines. This same team will continue to help navigate MMT through the current risks.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to make this an easy and safe transition for our cast, creative team, and audiences.

If any future cancellations occur, we will promptly update our audience members through our box office, social media, MMT’s website and through email. Mill Mountain Theatre appreciates your patience as we monitor this dynamic situation. We hope to see you at the theatre again soon.”