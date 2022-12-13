Poor Fashion Portia and Good Guy Albie Deserve Each Other After ‘The White Lotus Sicily’ Finale

Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) and Albie (Adam DiMarco) should have stuck with each other in The White Lotus Sicily instead of venturing off and exploring other options. Even though Albie only decided to hook up with Lucia (Simona Tabasco) as an act of revenge against Portia, who was wooed by Jack (Leo Woodall), the two reconnect in the end. But do they realize how fit they are for each other? In addition to suffering through vacation trauma, here’s why Portia and Albie would make the perfect couple.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the finale of The White Lotus Sicily .]

Albie and Portia, a match made in the hell that was ‘The White Lotus Sicily’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

‘The White Lotus Sicily’ finale gives Portia and Albie their version of ‘happily ever after’

After being abducted and held hostage by Jack so his “uncle” could execute Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), Portia and her questionable fashion choices are left to walk to the airport on her own and encouraged to avoid the White Lotus resort at all costs. She makes it to her gate on time, buying even more questionable fashions to stay incognito. There, she runs into Albie, who is taking the same flight back to California.

She describes her time with Jack as “not great” to Albie, who also didn’t experience a glorious end to his trip. Instead of saving the girl and falling madly in love, Lucia scammed him out of 50,000 Euros (roughly $52,000 for those wondering).

Leo Woodall as Jack in ‘The White Lotus Sicily’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Still, Albie and Portia manage to come out of their disastrous Italy trip with something — each other’s phone numbers. Why they hadn’t exchanged contact information up until that point is baffling, but hey, it happened. Whether they’ll keep in touch is another mystery.

Portia and Albie are both naive and want to see the good in people

Despite Albie’s “nice guy” attitude in the beginning of The White Lotus Sicily , the character’s toxic masculinity ultimately becomes his downfall. His overbearing attitude initially pushes Portia into Jack’s arms. Still, desire to fill that “hero” role came from Lucia.

Portia was just as naive as Albie, though. Instead of reading between the lines in the all-too-perfect scenario that Jack and Quentin (Tom Hollander) orchestrated, Portia fell right into their trap. Her and Albie’s naivety, which often translates to ignorance, is part of the reason they belong together.

‘The White Lotus Siciliy’ characters Porita and Albie are both self-centered

In stereotypical millennial fashion, Albie and Portia ultimately put their needs before anyone else’s. Despite being in Sicily for work under Tanya’s employ, Portia opts to disobey Tanya’s requests for the entirety of the trip. At first, you can’t blame Portia’s wanderlust — she is in Italy, after all. But the decision to leave her room despite Tanya’s wishes isn’t the only selfish one Portia makes. After spending time with good-guy Albie, Portia pushes him to the wayside when bad boy Jack comes along. She only asks Albie for his number when it’s convenient for her and her trauma trip ends.

On top of that, Porita opts to do nothing about Tanya’s demise or cooperate in the investigation. Creator Mike White hints that decision comes out of fear (“it’s possible that I think Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone,” he told Deadline ), but we think it’s mostly because of her selfish personality.

Adam DiMarco as Albie with Simona Tabasco as Lucia | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Albie isn’t innocent in all of this, either. He’s in Sicily on a family trip with his father and grandfather, who want to show him the Motherland and look for distant relatives. But instead of investing in quality time, Albie spends the trip more concerned about his hookups and, later, looking like a hero to Lucia.

Will Portia and Albie come up in season 3 of The White Lotus ? Only time will tell.