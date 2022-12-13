‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Who Were the First Couples to Leave for Paradise?

The drama and heat are already sizzling in the first two episodes of Netflix ‘s South Korea dating reality series, Single’s Inferno Season 2. Five women and four men arrive on the island, and some have already made lasting first impressions. Fans and the hosts are seeing couples begin to flourish, but the real test is who the men and women pick to go to Paradise . In Single’s Inferno Season 2, two couples are on their way to Paradise while breaking a few hearts.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Singles Inferno Season 2 ]

The contestants of ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Dong-wook shows an interest in Nadine in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

The new season is keeping to the popular formula of the first season. While on the deserted island, the contestants will get to know each other as they cannot reveal their personal lives to each other. It allows for a sense of secrecy and a deeper desire to get the person that interests you the most to Paradise.

Like the first season, when the cast of Single’s Inferno Season 2 was introduced, there were few that the hosts knew right away would be favorites. One of them was Jo Yoong-jae. His sweet demeanor caught the eye of many females on the island. As the first two episodes progressed, he showed immense compassion toward Park Se-jeong when helping her with a splinter. In an interview, he explained he liked her ability to start conversations and be open.

But by the second episode, Yoong-jae also caught the eye of Lee So-e and Choi Seo-eun. The one prominent couple from the start was Shin Dong-woo and Lee Nadine. As they got to know each other, Dong-wook made it his mission to ask Nadine questions, despite her curt and mixed Korean and English responses.

Dong-wook seemed to gravitate toward her and her sporty interests. He later revealed his protective side came out due to her clumsiness. But he admitted to wanting to get to know Seul-ki more. Nadine also revealed to have picked Dong-wook. Later, Nadine spoke with Dong-wook and apologized if she seemed standoffish at first. But the couples who went to Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2 might have surprised fans.

Yoon-jae matches with his female pick to go to Paradise in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Unsurprisingly, Yoong-jae revealed he had given Se-jeong a postcard in the first episode, and she also gave him one. The hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 2 saw them as a good pairing. So-e also gave him a postcard. Dong-wook and Nadine gave each other a postcard. Meanwhile, Choi Seo-eu got a postcard from Kim Han-bin. She picked Choi Jong-woo, while Jong-woo picked Seul-ki. To the fans’ surprise, Seul-ki picked Dong-wook.

In a dating series, feelings can change instantly and over the course of the day. At the end of Day 2, the cast of Single’s Inferno Season 2 must make their picks for couples to go to Paradise. The males make their picks secretly, while the women venture to the beach to announce their selections. If the couples match, they go to Paradise.

When it is Nadine’s turn, she picks Dong-wook, but he does not emerge from his tent. Nadine tells the truth about being upset. But the drama begins when Seul-ki announces she has also picked Dong-wook. To the hosts’ surprise, he emerges, having also selected her as his choice to go to Paradise. Up next is Se-jeong, who picks Yoong-jae, but there is a dilemma. Both So-e and Seo-eun also picked him as their choice.

As tension rises, fans are stunned to learn that Yoong-jae picked Seo-eun to go to Paradise. The first two couples to leave for the luxurious resort of Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2 is Dong-wook with Seul-ki and Yoong-jae with Seo-eun.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 teases the addition of another male contestant

The teaser trailer for the following episode shows the couples having fun in Paradise. With their adventure to the luxurious resort comes new information. While there, they reveal their ages, professions, and more about themselves. Knowing what others do not might lead to a stronger connection.

But there is turmoil on the horizon as both Nadine and Se-jeong were sure of Dong-wook and Yoong-jae reciprocating their feelings. In the end, they are left in the dumps, and Nadine’s monologue explains, “I was interested, but it’s not like my feelings were serious,” as she talks to Dong-wook on the beach.

Like the first season, a male contestant is missing. Dancer Cha Hyun-seung was the last male to join the cast in Single’s Inferno . The teaser for the following episode of Single’s Inferno Season 2 includes a new cast member wearing a white shirt and semi-long hair. But who is the mystery man that has Nadine interested?

Single’s Inferno Season 2 is available on Netflix .