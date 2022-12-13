ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Harrison ‘feeling empowered’ after Stephen Bear found guilty of sex tape offences

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Georgia Harrison gave a statement outside Chelmsford Crown Court after ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear was found guilty of sharing a private sex video involving the couple.

The 32-year-old defendant, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, claimed he deleted the footage and had shared it with no one other than Ms Harrison.

However, a jury found him guilty by unanimous verdicts of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

“Today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful.. and just relieved,” Ms Harrison said after the verdict.

