Alex Rodriguez Makes Instagram Debut with Jac Cordeiro During Family Holiday Outing with Daughters
"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," Alex Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, posing with girlfriend Jac Cordeiro and his two daughters Natasha and Ella Alex Rodriguez has taken the next step in his relationship with his girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The 14-time MLB All-Star, 47, made their romance Instagram official on Saturday, posing with Cordeiro and his two daughters Natasha, 18, and 14-year-old Ella in front of a beautifully decorated tree during a Christmas party in New York City. "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," Rodriguez wrote in the caption. RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Thinks...
Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union is teasing her husband for talking a big game when it comes to their little girl. The Inspection actress shared a hilarious Instagram Reel on Thursday showing different family reactions to a sassy comment made by her and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, set to Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look." "What did you say to Daddy?" she asks Kaavia, who twirls...
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Plan on Spending New Year's Eve Together: They're 'Happy': Sources
Brad Pitt brought girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Babylon Thursday Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have their New Year's Eve plans made. After the Oscar-winning actor, 58, was seen with the jewelry executive, 32, at the afterparty for his new movie Babylon Thursday night, a fashion industry source close to de Ramon tells PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere." "Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the source says, noting that the...
Rihanna Shares First Look at Her Baby Son with A$AP Rocky in Sweet TikTok Video — Watch!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed Rihanna is showing off her son. The music icon, 34, shared the first official look at her baby boy, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, on TikTok Saturday. In the sweet video, the couple's son can be seen cooing and smiling at his mother, who is heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asks her little guy. Later in the clip, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, whose...
Edie Falco Is 'Staying Away' from Rumors on Why Her 'Humble' TV Son Pete Davidson Really Gets All the Ladies
The actress will star alongside the SNL alum in the upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis Edie Falco is keeping her comments about costar Pete Davidson strictly SFW. The Sopranos actress, 59, will play Davidson's mom in the new comedy series Bupkis, and the co-hosts of The View were eager to talk about the the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, when Falco stopped by on Friday. Alyssa Farah Griffin kicked off the chat with a series of questions that quickly turned playful: "What's it like to play his mom? Why do you think he's becoming...
Brad Pitt Celebrates His 59th Birthday with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood
Brad Pitt had Ines de Ramon by his side as he marked his latest age milestone. The actor, who turned 59 on Sunday, celebrated his birthday with girlfriend de Ramon, 32, in Hollywood, California. The two were seen getting out of a car, with Pitt dressed casually in a gray...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Host Christmas Party Where Affleck Sang to Star-Studded Crowd
Ben Affleck took the mic for a performance of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve" at the holiday party he and Jennifer Lopez hosted at their home Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are celebrating the season in style! The couple hosted a star-studded holiday bash at their Los Angeles home on Saturday night, which Entertainment Tonight reports was attended by the likes of Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Eric André and more. Videos shared to social media show Lopez, 53, leading the crowd in a sweet rendition of "Jingle...
R&B Singer Al B. Sure! Gives First Interview After Waking from 2-Month Long Coma
The 54-year-old radio host revealed he is a recipient of a new liver following the health scare Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is opening up about his recent health scare. The 54-year-old radio host gave his first interview this week, speaking to FOX New York after waking up from a 2-month long coma. In the talk, he discussed gaining weight at the height of his career after winning the American Music Award for best artist and getting nominated for two Grammys. He began to make some changes after Quincy...
Mark Hamill Celebrates 44th Wedding Anniversary with Adorable Throwback Ceremony Picture
"Thank you for saying 'yes' 🙏," the Star Wars icon wrote to his wife on Instagram Saturday to mark the milestone Mark Hamill is honoring his wife Marilou Hamill for their 44th wedding anniversary. To celebrate the big milestone in their marriage on Saturday, the Star Wars icon shared an adorable throwback picture of himself and his wife from their nuptials over four decades ago and penned a sweet tribute in the Instagram caption. "Celebrating our 44th Anniversary today. ❤️Thank you for saying 'yes' 🙏," wrote Mark, 71, who...
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday in Photo Booth Pics
The supermodel pals goofed around in pictures with the "Bad Guy" singer for her 21st birthday Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber let their hair down on Sunday for Billie Eilish's 21st birthday party. The supermodels were slightly misbehaving with tongues out and middle fingers blazing in black-and-white photo booth snaps at the Christmas-themed bash. On Jenner's Instagram Stories, she showcased solo shots of the three pals and a couple silly pics sporting various sneers while Bieber gave a kissy face. Eilish was dressed as Mrs. Claus in a sexy...
The Walking Dead Star Tom Payne Marries Jennifer Åkerman (Again!) in Lavish NYC Wedding
The couple got married for the first time in December 2020 after COVID delayed their wedding, and recently wed for a second time in November 2022 Tom Payne just said "I do" again! The Walking Dead alum, 39, originally planned to wed now-wife Jennifer Åkerman in April 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic altered their original vision, resulting in them tying the knot in December 2020. The longtime pair — who began dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2018 — then got the chance to exchange vows for...
Zooey Deschanel Is 'So Excited' to Host the Holidays with Jonathan Scott: 'I Love Cooking'
"Jonathan and I both are huge Christmas holiday enthusiasts," Deschanel tells PEOPLE while announcing that her app Merryfield will now give rewards for all submitted paper receipts from any store Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are the ultimate "holiday enthusiasts." The actress and HGTV star are getting ready to spend their fourth Christmas as a couple together. After helping deck the halls of the White House for a new special, they're excited to host the holidays this year in their own home. "Jonathan and I are really looking forward...
Jennifer Lopez Rewore This Festive Sweater Trend for the Second Time in a Month
This confirms that Fair Isle sweaters are a must-have this season We don't know what's bigger breaking news — the fact that Ben Affleck broke his decades-long devotion to Dunkin Donuts on a Starbucks date with Jennifer Lopez, or the fact that, for the outing, J.Lo rocked yet another gorgeous Fair Isle sweater. It's a style that she (and plenty of other celebrities) can't seem to stay away from this season. This time, the singer opted for a cozy neutral colorway instead of the more festive red and...
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Had Fake Designer Bags and Jewelry Found During Home Raid
Documents obtained by TMZ listed 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury jewelry having been found Jennifer Shah, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star who plead guilty to her role in an alleged telemarketing scheme, had more than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury jewelry seized from her home in March 2021. In a document obtained by TMZ, Shah's knockoff products were listed out — many of which came from China and were passed off as bags from...
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Get into the Holiday Spirit at Pre-Christmas Party — See Pics
The lifelong pals partied it up at Kathy Hilton's "iconic" Christmas party over the weekend Besties for life. Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian were back together again for Kathy Hilton's star-studded Christmas party over the weekend. The childhood pals posted photos on social media of the holiday soirée, which was also attended by Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul, Heidi Klum, Paris' husband Carter Reum and her sister, Nicky Hilton. "My mom always throws the most iconic parties," Paris wrote on her Instagram page, showcasing a variety of festive snaps from...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
"And just like that it's been 4 years," Nick Jonas wrote earlier this month, celebrating his and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 4th wedding anniversary Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas treated their little one to some aquatic fun. As their daughter Malti Marie turned 11 months on Thursday, the couple took the little girl to an aquarium in Los Angeles for a celebratory family outing. "Family," Chopra Jonas captioned a candid family photo on Instagram. In the snapshot, Jonas, 30, held Malti as she looked at Chopra Jonas, 40,...
Mindy Kaling Gets Over Her Fashion Fear of White 'Not Being Flattering' in Curve-Hugging Ivory Mini
"Here's to trying more new fashion risks this year!" the actress wrote in a new Instagram post Mindy Kaling is in her fashion risk-taker era. The Sex Lives of College Girls creator, 43, ditched her usual pink and black in her most recent Instagram post, instead wowing in a color she previously avoided. "I never wear winter white!" Kaling wrote in the caption. "I was always so worried about it not being flattering." "And also about dropping food on it," the star joked. RELATED: 'Pink Isn't a Color, It's a Lifestyle':...
Von Miller 'Still Needs Mom's Permission' for New Tattoo, Despite Being 'Tatted All Over' His Body
Football aside, Von Miller is synonymous with two things: tattoos and hairdos. Since making his unique 'do debut at the start of the 2022 NFL season with the reveal of a triangle-shaped tuft in the back of his head, the Buffalo Bills star linebacker proves he's continuing to stir up the style scene, both on and off the field.
Cameron Diaz Uses This Nourishing Cream Blush on Her Cheeks and Lips for Nights Out with Friends: 'It's My Favorite'
Plus, the other Merit Beauty staples she uses Cameron Diaz likes to keep it simple when it comes to her night-out makeup. In a video on Instagram, Diaz enjoyed a glass of wine by Avaline (a brand she happens to be a co-founder of), in true get-ready-with-me fashion, while she revealed her hassle-free six step routine. It featured a lineup of beauty products from one brand in particular: Merit Beauty, and there's one product she's especially fond of. "It's my favorite," she said, referring to the Merit's Flush Balm...
