Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 'Fearless' Daughter Jasmine on Her 7th Birthday: 'Best Fishing Buddy'
Dwayne Johnson called his daughter Jasmine "my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm" in a sweet Instagram tribute for her 7th birthday Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his little girl on her special day. The Black Adam star shared a series of photos on Instagram on Friday celebrating daughter Jasmine on her 7th birthday. Sharing a shot of the two of them posing with a fishing rod near a small body of water, the father of three praised Jazzy as "fearless." "Happiest Birthday 🥳 🎂 to my little fearless, tornado of...
Billie Eilish's Family, Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Celebrate Star's 21st Birthday During L.A. Show
The musician, who turns 21 on Sunday, celebrated her special day with loved ones and fans by her side at a sold-out gig at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday night Billie Eilish might sing about "when the party's over," but this weekend the party was just getting started! The music superstar was joined by her family and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford on stage at Inglewood, California's Kia Forum Friday — when they surprised her with a cake at her final of three "Hometown Encore" shows ahead of...
Katy Perry Dresses as Ginger Root in Latest Food-Inspired Costume: 'Picture of Health'
The American Idol judge has dressed up as hand sanitizer, toilet paper and even poop in the past, and now Katy Perry is adding a certain root plant to her list of eccentric costumes Katy Perry has added another crazy costume to her long list of eccentric looks. The American Idol judge, 38, had fun posing in a full-body ginger root costume in a set of photos she posted Thursday to Instagram from Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "Picture of health," Perry jokingly captioned the photos. She donned the edible-looking...
Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert
The Princess of Wales demonstrated the gesture as a sign of respect when she said hello to the King and Queen Consort Kate Middleton is one poised princess! The Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her second annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, welcoming members of the royal family and community luminaries for a musical evening. Princess Kate entered the Abbey with Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 (little brother Prince Louis, 4, stayed home!), where Kate's impeccable greeting...
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Channing Tatum Says There's 'No Words' to Process Death of Magic Mike Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The dancer, DJ and actor died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40 Channing Tatum is sharing his grief, following the sudden death of his former costar, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. "I have no words. There aren't any. My head or heart can not understand this," Tatum, 42, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and the late star who died via suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. "There is just so much… I don't know where to begin." "I love you," he added....
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Gets Very Awkward with Pat Sajak’s Deadpan Reply to Stumped Contestant
Pat Sajak‘s reaction on Wheel of Fortune still has fans talking days later. The longtime host, who often sticks to the script but can veer into viral territory every now and then, had a memorable moment on a recent episode of the game show when his deadpan reaction surprised and embarrassed a contestant. Poor Kate was thrown by Sajak’s response to her incorrect answer after she was stumped by a clue in a bonus round. Prompted with only the letter N, then A and a four-letter word beginning with LEA, Kate guessed a few answers like “Hoping a leap” and “Moving...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Their Holiday Card — See Which Photo They Chose
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a recent photo without their two children — Archie and Lili — for the greeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spreading holiday cheer! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their 2022 holiday card, featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple at the recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City. "Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the card said. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Beloved Dancer Is Found Dead
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death at age 40 in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday Stephen "tWitch" Boss's cause of death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. In a statement to PEOPLE, county officials confirm that the 40-year-old professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles. The case is now closed, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. On Wednesday, the late star's wife,...
Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
Ellen Producer Andy Lassner Honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After His Death: 'He Was Our Flame. Our Joy'
"He was everyone’s friend. He really did care for every single person who worked at the show and everyone in his life," Lassner said of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who died on Tuesday Andy Lassner is remembering his friend and former colleague, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, after his sudden death. On Friday, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show producer, 55, recalled Boss being "everyone's friend" in a touching Instagram tribute to the late star. "So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch. Talking about their close friendships with him," he began...
Jasmine Guy Tried to Quit A Different World in Season 1 After Lisa Bonet and Sinbad Were 'Disrespected'
Jasmine Guy recalls on an upcoming Red Table Talk how she took a stand with the producers of A Different World after costars Lisa Bonet and Sinbad were "disrespected in front of the audience" Jasmine Guy is looking back at her decision to nearly leave A Different World during the show's first season. In an exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk, Guy, 60, opened up about her experience on the show while reuniting with her former costars Jada Pinkett Smith, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree...
Edie Falco Is 'Staying Away' from Rumors on Why Her 'Humble' TV Son Pete Davidson Really Gets All the Ladies
The actress will star alongside the SNL alum in the upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis Edie Falco is keeping her comments about costar Pete Davidson strictly SFW. The Sopranos actress, 59, will play Davidson's mom in the new comedy series Bupkis, and the co-hosts of The View were eager to talk about the the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, when Falco stopped by on Friday. Alyssa Farah Griffin kicked off the chat with a series of questions that quickly turned playful: "What's it like to play his mom? Why do you think he's becoming...
Emily Maynard Shares Sweet Photo of Son Jones Seeing His Reflection: 'Sacrificing My Makeup Mirror'
Emily Maynard is mom to six kids: Jones, Nola, Gatlin, Gibson, Jennings and Ricki Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing the special moments with her baby boy. On Wednesday, the mom shared a sweet photo of 4-month-old son Jones West laying on a blanket on the floor, admiring his reflection in her lit-up makeup mirror. "Sacrificing my makeup mirror for this guy today 🤍🤍," she captioned the shot. The former Bachelorette, 36, also shared a photo of her little boy lying on a blanket, a tuft of hair sticking up on top...
Tori and Zach Roloff Pose for Family Photo Ahead of Son Jackson's Christmas Concert: 'So Proud'
Tori Roloff is enjoying another fun milestone with her family of five. On Thursday, the Little People, Big World star shared family photos at home, ahead of the couple attending son Jackson's first Christmas concert. The family dressed up for the occasion, with daughter Lilah standing in a dress with...
Guns N' Roses Drummer Matt Sorum Shows Off His Palm Springs Dream Home — See Inside!
The musician, his designer wife Ace Harper, and their 18-month-old daughter Lou Ellington, are now permanent residents of the California desert town For former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum and his wife, designer Ace Harper, living in Palm Springs is the dream The couple, who were married at the Colony Palms Hotel in 2013, have permanently moved from Los Angeles to the California desert town, and renovated a 1961 Swiss Miss A-frame house built by the architect Charles Du Bois, they tell archdigest.com. "Palm Springs was originally...
People
366K+
Followers
62K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0