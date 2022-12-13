Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
New laws coming to Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SAFE-T Act isn't the only law going into effect on Jan. 1st. The new laws vary from banning latex gloves during food preparation to another that reduces vehicle registration fees for seniors. Among the 200 new laws is the Jelani Day Law. The law...
86 Illinois counites at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (WICS) — Eighty-six counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 16, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 12, compared to the previous week with 43 counties at a...
Gas prices down in Illinois according to GasBuddy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The price of gas continues to drop in Illinois according to Gasbuddy. The average price of gas in Illinois has fallen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon. Prices in Illinois are 73.1 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Illinois lawmakers propose state-wide ban on assault weapons
Illinois (KHQA) — Some Illinois lawmakers are seeking to place a ban on assault weapons with a new bill they presented in early December. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell, or purchase any assault weapon in the state of Illinois.
