ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Kandi Rose
5d ago

Well look what Biden has done to and for this country since elected!! voters never would have voted for him if they knew he would never keep his word and that he was so hung up on immigration more than anything else, filling our Country with more crime, Drugs and sickness. Biden is not protecting our Country or it’s People, he’s violating our own constitution, he must go!!

Reply
7
Related
msn.com

These Democrats could run in 2024 instead of Joe Biden

Slide 1 of 18: US President Joe Biden has already said he’s interested in running in 2024. Uncle Joe, however, isn’t getting any younger and the results in the midterms haven’t exactly been positive for the Democratic Party. Many are now wondering: who could run instead of Biden?
Salon

"Biden jumps the gun on Christmas": Fox News now complaining White House is "too pro-Christmas"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, many critics of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business have mocked the right-wing cable media outlets for claiming that liberals and progressives are carrying out a "War On Christmas." It's a claim that's difficult to back up, as Christmas music, Christmas celebrations and Christmas decorations become ubiquitous in a long list of major U.S. cities that are overwhelmingly Democratic — from Boston and Philadelphia to Seattle to Chicago. Nonetheless, many Fox News and Fox Business hosts have insisted, year after year, that there is a movement among liberals, progressives and Democrats to attack Christmas.
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
HAWAII STATE
Fox News

Fox News

904K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy