Kandi Rose
5d ago
Well look what Biden has done to and for this country since elected!! voters never would have voted for him if they knew he would never keep his word and that he was so hung up on immigration more than anything else, filling our Country with more crime, Drugs and sickness. Biden is not protecting our Country or it’s People, he’s violating our own constitution, he must go!!
7
Biden slammed for claiming public didn’t know ‘what the hell a supply chain was’: ‘Insulting Americans’
Critics on Twitter slammed President Biden for suggesting that Americans didn't know what "a supply chain was" just a few years ago before the pandemic.
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, Jen Psaki claimed Republican impeachment efforts and focus on Hunter Biden could end up helping the White House politically.
Biden judicial nominee says she no longer believes Christian Coalition member are 'bigots' when pressed by GOP
A Biden judicial nominee told the Senate she no longer believes members of the Christian Coalition are "bigots," something she asserted in a college essay.
msn.com
These Democrats could run in 2024 instead of Joe Biden
Slide 1 of 18: US President Joe Biden has already said he’s interested in running in 2024. Uncle Joe, however, isn’t getting any younger and the results in the midterms haven’t exactly been positive for the Democratic Party. Many are now wondering: who could run instead of Biden?
"Biden jumps the gun on Christmas": Fox News now complaining White House is "too pro-Christmas"
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, many critics of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business have mocked the right-wing cable media outlets for claiming that liberals and progressives are carrying out a "War On Christmas." It's a claim that's difficult to back up, as Christmas music, Christmas celebrations and Christmas decorations become ubiquitous in a long list of major U.S. cities that are overwhelmingly Democratic — from Boston and Philadelphia to Seattle to Chicago. Nonetheless, many Fox News and Fox Business hosts have insisted, year after year, that there is a movement among liberals, progressives and Democrats to attack Christmas.
Saudi Arabia is now backpedaling, seeking to mend ties with Biden after Democrats fared better-than-expected in the midterms
Saudi Arabia was accused of interfering in the US midterms to damage the Democrats, sparking a diplomatic spat
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Questions surround fired non-binary Biden official's alleged thefts: 'How did he keep his security clearance?'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss the arrest of former Department of Energy official Sam Brinton and what the Biden administration's vetting process entails.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
House Democrats abruptly cancel Big Oil hearing where Elon Musk was scheduled to appear
Democrats canceled a House hearing scheduled for next week in which Twitter CEO Elon Musk was asked to testify about the spread of "climate disinformation" on social media.
WH ripped over 'bold-faced lie' on Biden border visit: President avoided border ‘like the plague'
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that President Biden has visited the border during his presidency.
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Federal appeals court bars Biden administration from forcing Catholic groups to provide transgender care
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Friday permanently blocked the Biden administration from forcing Christian groups to provide transgender health care or insurance coverage.
Biden readies plans to make most of southern tip of Nevada off-limits to development
President Joe Biden announced new commitments Wednesday to protect Native American lands in southern Nevada and is reportedly readying plans to declare a new national monument around the Spirit Mountain tribal area that would put hundreds of thousands of federal acres off-limits to development.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
Popculture
Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
