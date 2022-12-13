Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K-9 Kubo is retiring and he’s ending his career on a high note. According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last big drug seizure before taking off the vest. The police dog reportedly helped take 900 bags...
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
Vermonter jailed for allegedly beating family member
A Benson, Vermont man is doing time at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly assaulted someone in his family.
mynbc5.com
Thousands of power outages from heavy, wet snow in Vermont and Northern New York
A winter storm dumped several inches to more than two feet of snow across Vermont and northern New York, leading to over 60,000 power outages late Friday night. About 50,000 people were still impacted by outages in Vermont as of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, more than 17,000 homes in northern New York, particularly Essex County, were without power as of Saturday morning.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
WCAX
Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
WCAX
Missing Colchester man found dead
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Colchester man was found dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the body of Ronald A. Moorby, 74, was located at the end of Mallard Drive after he was reported missing Thursday. Relatives last spoke to Moorby on Saturday but he did not show up for...
newportdispatch.com
Man caught in Barton River after running from police
ORLEANS — A 37-year-old man from Irasburg is facing multiple charges following an incident that took place in Orleans early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on East Street at around 12:05 a.m. The vehicle reportedly fled at a high rate of speed onto Vermont Route...
WCAX
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center
WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested after threatening with a knife in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 38-year-woman was arrested in Montpelier on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance along the bike path in the Taylor Street area involving a person with a knife at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the suspect had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting them from displaying...
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston
A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for attempted burglary in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 26-year-old man from Charleston was arrested following an incident that took place last month in Newport Center. On November 22, authorities were notified of a burglary that occurred on Vermont Route 105 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that the accused, identified as Dustin Sheltra,...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line
ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
The Valley Reporter
Gymnasium floor replacement expected to take until late January
Work to rebuild the gymnasium floor at Harwood Union High School continues with added steps needed that now put the target completion date at the end of January, according to school officials. Superintendent Mike Leichliter shared a recent update from Director of Facilities and Operations Ray Daigle who said that...
Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting
St. Johnsbury police found 49-year-old Israel Jimenez Lugo dead at a Hastings Street residence early Wednesday, authorities said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting.
newportdispatch.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 37-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Police say they were notified of a theft on Route 5 in Burke earlier this week. The victim told police that several debit cards and checks were stolen from his vehicle. Police say that Brent Sarazin,...
