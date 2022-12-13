ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

I know very well what vehicles my neighbors drive: 3 Trucks, 4 Lexus, 3 Range Rovers, one mini-cooper, one van, 3 Rvs, one motorcycle, and one clunker. Why is there not one neighbor reporting on the car in question? (Rhetorical question. )

Let’s get this straight. We know the world knows about this case. That means whomever knows an owner of this type of vehicle must have a slight idea at the least - if they would or could be the potential owner law enforcement is looking for. It’s time to speak up people or pay the prize !!!

my guess is the killer is either someone important to the town or the child of someone important. the cops probably already know who it is. i think the fbi should step in.

Post Register

Police searching for car seen near house where students were killed

BOISE — Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. The Moscow Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Fam of Slain Idaho Student Bashes Coroner for Dishing Private Details

The lawyer for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students slain in bed last month, has come out firing against a coroner who examined the group’s bodies—claiming she’s said too much to the wrong people. “I could go on for days about the coroner,” Shanon Gray told Fox News. “Cathy Mabbutt made some personal phone calls to some of the family and released a lot of information that investigators didn’t know about.” Family members also skewered Mabbutt, claiming she’s tried to do cops’ job for them while releasing too much to the public. Steven...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
