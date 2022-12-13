ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Bossip

Kansas High School Investigates White Students For Threatening Black Basketball Players With Lynching, Racist Slurs, And Locker Room Raid

While Karens across the country whine that their white children are too fragile to learn real history, Black students face lynch mobs at school. A high school basketball game erupted in violent racism when white Valley Center students used Jim Crow tactics against Black Topeka High School players. The Kansas City Defender reports that the two schools are investigating reports of racist slurs, lynching threats, and an attempted locker room attack.
TOPEKA, KS
The Independent

Mother confronts Ohio police officer after he high-fives Proud Boys outside drag storytime event

A school in Columbus, Ohio cancelled a drag queen storytime event after armed right-wing extremists intimidated the organisers. During the event, a police officer greeted the protesters, prompting a mother to ask him why he was so cordial with the group.The protest played out semi-live over social media, including the video of the mother confronting the police officer.Columbus Police Sergeant Steven Dyer, who greeted the men, was asked on camera why he greeted the Proud Boys, and he said he did so "to build relationships."The woman asking him the question responded by asking "with fascists?"He insisted he was not supporting...
COLUMBUS, OH
11Alive

Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RadarOnline

'I Wish I Can Shoot All Of You': Colorado Shooter & Mother Caught Spewing Racist Slurs After Flight, Passenger Claims He Made Disturbing Threat

A shocking video has surfaced of accused Colorado nightclub shooter Anderson Lee Alrich and their mother making racist remarks after deplaning in Denver, Colorado, this July, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cell phone footage obtained by fellow Frontier Airlines passenger Maria Martinez showed Aldrich and their mother, Laura Voepel, during an explosive verbal exchange at the terminal — which happened just a few months before the attack on Club Q.Martinez and her daughter Kayla Martinez were in shock after IDing the person as the nonbinary suspect — who uses they/them pronouns per court docs — accused of killing five people and wounding others...
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Oxford School Shooter’s Parents Didn’t Refuse to Get Son Help: Court Docs

Prosecutors’ claims that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter refused to get their son immediate help after learning about a violent drawing he’d made in class have been contradicted in depositions from officials at the school, according to a report.According to the sworn statements seen by Detroit Free Press, the staff members say James and Jennifer Crumbley never refused to take their son Ethan Crumbley home after finding out about the picture, nor did a counselor demand that they remove him or threaten to contact Child Protective Services if they did not do so.The revelations come as James...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Beast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
