Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
Related
Florida Woman Discovers Mystery Fish That Looks Like It Crawled Out Of The Pits Of Hell
Yep, I’ll be contemplating the next time I step foot into the water. It truly is wild to think about what sits below the surface of the water, whether it’s freshwater or saltwater, and could be swimming around your leg at any moment without realizing it. And after...
Historic ‘body-size’ trunk washes up on Florida beach after November hurricane
Hoping to capture a few shots of the wildlife or sunrise in one park, a photographer was shocked when he stumbled upon a “suspicious package” that washed ashore. During a morning stroll on the beach along Florida's east coast, one photographer stumbled upon a shocking discovery when he spotted a "body-sized" steamer trunk washed up on the beach. The weathered look and rusted metal on the trunk not only made the photographer curious about its origin but also piqued the interest of people who saw the image on social media.
Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!
The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
What just washed up on the Florida sand? Could it be a giant eye? A piano? A bathtub?
What’s that on the sand up ahead?
They were out on a river cruise in Florida. Then came the fighting monkeys, video shows
It’s raining monkeys in Florida.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
A Texas Woman Found Out She Has The Largest Feet In The World & Struggles To Find Shoes
Texas has a few Guinness World record holders who call the state home, like the world's largest dog. Another Texan, Tanya Herbert, recently joined the esteemed group of titleholders when she gained the official world record of the largest feet on a living female person in October. With an impressive...
Rare American crocodile is discovered much farther north than expected in Florida
“Oh great another thing to worry about.”
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
A Southwest pilot leaned out of his cockpit window to retrieve a passenger's lost cellphone after it was left behind at a departure gate
Southwest Airlines shared footage of the incident, which took place at Long Beach airport, to coincide with World Kindness Day.
Good News Network
Guy Finds $40,000 Diamond Ring Buried on Florida Beach and Tracks Down the Owner Who Broke into Tears
A man was overjoyed when he discovered a diamond ring worth $40,000 on a beach in Florida last month, and soon became a metal detector angel. Joseph Cook found the ring buried in the sand at Hammock Beach in St Augustine and immediately posted a video he shot while digging it up to his social media channels searching for people who may have lost rings.
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Tennessee
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Tennessee.
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda
What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
Iguana causes ‘large scale’ power outage in Florida city
Officials in one South Florida city said an iguana was to blame for a "large scale" power outage.
This Is The Weirdest Home In South Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in South Carolina.
Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast
A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
We Just Hear This Shrill Scream. Then It Was Over. The Sharks Got Him
A group of five people left stranded in a life raft in shark-infested waters didn't all survive to tell the terrifying tale of what happened to them.
National Park sued after gate decapitates woman
Opening statements were given on Monday in a case involving the death of a woman who was killed at Utah’s Arches National Park when a metal gate whipped around on a windy day and sliced through the passenger door of her vehicle, decapitating her.
‘This is obscene.’ Haitians angered by babies being sent back after reaching Keys on boat
A group of Florida-bound migrants, including almost 50 children, who reached the Florida Keys in a rickety sailboat from Haiti on Monday, resulting in a frantic federal, state and local rescue effort, have been returned to the Caribbean nation
People
366K+
Followers
62K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0