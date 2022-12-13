Read full article on original website
Related
US-trained Afghan commando 'expected a hero's welcome,' now imprisoned facing deportation at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi's brother pleads for help from the Biden administration after he was arrested for crossing the southern border seeking asylum in the United States.
Mike Lee calls out Defense Department for halting pay of Navy officer jailed in Japan
Sen. Mike Lee is calling on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to grant an exemption to continue paying Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis during his three-year prison sentence in Japan.
Biden's midterm report card: Americans grade him on economy, immigration, foreign relations and climate change
Americans graded President Biden on his 2022 performance across several subjects, including the economy, immigration, foreign relations and climate change.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
As protests increase, Iran may soon confront the power of sports
Soccer fans and stars in Iran have been keeping the protests against the regime alive over the past few months, and Ayatollah Khameini’s mullahs may spark fury they can’t control.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
Robert De Niro's NYC townhouse burglarized while actor, daughter inside, report says
A reported repeat offender was allegedly caught trying to use actor Robert De Niro’s iPad and "stealing Christmas presents" after breaking into his Upper East Side home.
Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire breaks silence on arrest: 'I could never see myself assaulting any person'
Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire spoke out Sunday night about his arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida allegedly in an incident involving his daughter.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Las Vegas toddler sisters killed after aunt allegedly drunkenly plows into tree with girls' mom in front seat
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in North Las Vegas, and now their aunt, who was behind the wheel, and mom are facing charges.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Grant Wahl's brother says he 'agreed to a divorce from the love of my life' hours before journalist died
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's brother, Eric, says he agreed to a divorce several hours before Grant died suddenly while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Arizona man claims to be 'Jesus,' crashes into, tries to kill 'demon'-possessed driver with kids in tow: cops
An Arizona man allegedly rammed a car containing two young children and tried to kill the male driver in order to remove a "demon" from inside of him.
Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match
Barbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from tennis for three years after admitting to fixing a match in 2016. She also had been suspended for an anti-doping violation.
ABC host falsely claims Biden never said 'come on over,' blames Republicans for border crisis
ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that GOP leaders such as former President Trump and Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are to blame for the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.
Arizona court dismisses Republican's lawsuit challenging secretary of state election results
An Arizona Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Rep. Mark Finchem over the results of the Nov. 8 election.
Fox News
904K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1