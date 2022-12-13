When the Flyers faced the Rangers on the road on Nov. 1, there was only one goal in the game. It came in overtime. Saturday's game was much different. First, it was in Philadelphia, not New York, though the crowd made it feel otherwise as there was plenty of red and blue jerseys and chants of "Let's Go Rangers!" throughout the Wells Fargo Center. The Rangers used it to their advantage, capitalizing in transition and on cross-ice passes in a 6-3 victory over the Flyers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO