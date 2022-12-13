ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Report: Flyers Cam Atkinson to Miss 2022-23 Season

If you’ve been keeping track of the Flyers injuries this season, you know that the length of the list would rival that of any holiday wish list. It’s long, and it keeps getting longer by the day. The update on Monday was not something that was necessarily new...
Rangers Capitalize on Chances, Defeat Flyers

When the Flyers faced the Rangers on the road on Nov. 1, there was only one goal in the game. It came in overtime. Saturday's game was much different. First, it was in Philadelphia, not New York, though the crowd made it feel otherwise as there was plenty of red and blue jerseys and chants of "Let's Go Rangers!" throughout the Wells Fargo Center. The Rangers used it to their advantage, capitalizing in transition and on cross-ice passes in a 6-3 victory over the Flyers.
Flyers-Rangers Preview: Hayes a Healthy Scratch

The Flyers may have closed out their four-game road trip with a win on Thursday, but it was done using a very familiar formula. Carter Hart stood on his head, the Flyers managed to hang on with only two goals on the scoreboard, and Kevin Hayes did not play during the third period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
