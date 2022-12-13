Read full article on original website
Grizzlies star Ja Morant ejected after talking with courtside fan during Thunder game
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ejected from their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night after he was seen talking to a fan sitting courtside at the Paycom Center. In the final minute of the second quarter in Oklahoma City, Morant suddenly received two technicals and was...
Kyrie Irving hits buzzer-beater over Fred VanVleet to lift Nets past Raptors
Kyrie Irving came up clutch on Friday night in Toronto. Irving sent Fred VanVleet sliding and drilled a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Brooklyn Nets past the Raptors 119-116 at Scotiabank Arena. With just 3.1 seconds left on the clock, Ben Simmons inbounded a pass from the...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dansby Swanson cashes in on career year, signs deal with Cubs
Dansby Swanson put his best foot forward heading into free agency. He turned in the best season of his career in his walk season and was rewarded for it Saturday as he signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Specifics of that deal are not...
Desmond Ridder’s NFL debut ends with a thud, but Falcons still alive in NFC South race
The Desmond Ridder era in Atlanta has started pretty much the way the brief Marcus Mariota era and the lengthy Matt Ryan era ended: with hope squelched by a catastrophic, cringeworthy reversal of fortune. With 2:13 remaining in the Falcons' divisional matchup against the Saints, down three points, Ridder got...
Dodgers mainstay Justin Turner reportedly signs with Red Sox
Justin Turner is leaving Los Angeles. The Dodgers mainstay who made two All-Star teams and won a World Series in L.A. is signing a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The 38-year-old infielder will make roughly $22 million on the deal that comes with an opt-out clause, according to the report. He's expected to primarily play at first base and designated hitter with All-Star Rafael Devers manning third base in Boston.
