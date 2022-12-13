ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dansby Swanson cashes in on career year, signs deal with Cubs

Dansby Swanson put his best foot forward heading into free agency. He turned in the best season of his career in his walk season and was rewarded for it Saturday as he signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Specifics of that deal are not...
Dodgers mainstay Justin Turner reportedly signs with Red Sox

Justin Turner is leaving Los Angeles. The Dodgers mainstay who made two All-Star teams and won a World Series in L.A. is signing a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The 38-year-old infielder will make roughly $22 million on the deal that comes with an opt-out clause, according to the report. He's expected to primarily play at first base and designated hitter with All-Star Rafael Devers manning third base in Boston.
