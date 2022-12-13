“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” EARNS $134 MILLION DEBUT. LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Avatar: The Way Of Water” made big money this weekend, but not as much as expected. The “Avatar” sequel made $134 million in North American theaters, according to studio estimates. It was expected to rake in $150 million or even $175 million. It ties with “The Batman” as the fourth highest domestic debut of the year. “Avatar 2” did not have much in the way of new competition. The second highest-earning movie was “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with $5.4 million. “Violent Night” was number three, “Strange World” was fourth, and “The Menu” was fifth.

13 HOURS AGO