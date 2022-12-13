Read full article on original website
Related
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Supreme Court releases February calendar: Biden student loan handout, Twitter and Google on the docket
The Supreme Court will hear arguments in February on President Biden's student loan handout and cases that consider whether Twitter and Google can be held accountable for terrorism.
Fortnite maker to pay $520M for privacy, e-commerce abuses
The maker of the popular Fortnite video game will pay $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints revolving around children's privacy and its payment methods that tricked players into making unintended purchases, U.S. federal regulators said Monday.
Jan 6 committee refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution on four counts – live
Four Republicans referred to House ethics committee for refusing to comply with panel’s subpoenas, including Kevin McCarthy
Comments / 0