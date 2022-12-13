ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Deadline soon for Texans to qualify for $10/month healthcare in federal plans

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dpu5R_0jhP3hrR00

LUBBOCK, Texas – The deadline for open enrollment in Healthcare.gov is Dec. 15 for plans that begin coverage on Jan, 1, 2023.

After this story was initially published, officials provided updated information and said the full enrollment period runs until Jan. 15. However, most consumers should try to meet the Dec. 15 deadline.

Dr. LaShawn McIver, Director of the Office of Minority Health at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, took questions on Tuesday. She said plans can sometimes be $10 or less because of recent new legislation.

Is a front license plate required in Texas?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QU0vT_0jhP3hrR00
LaShawn McIver in a Zoom video interview (Nexstar/Staff)

“The Inflation Reduction Act has lowered premiums for most people who currently have Marketplace health plans and expanded access to financial help for more customers,” McIver said.

McIver also said, “Four out of five customers can find plans for $10 or less per month after the newly expanded financial assistance.”

What you pay is based on your age, family size, income and where you live.

“For instance, in Lubbock,” McIver said, “a single person, 30-year-old woman, making $34,000 a year, can find 17 plans under $10.”

For comparison, we shopped outside Healthcare.gov and found a basic “hospital and doctor” plan for a single 30-year-old woman in Lubbock would cost more than $120 per month.

Texas Tech said Mike Leach to be ‘forever remembered’

McIver said all the marketplace plans on Healthcare.gov include at least emergency services, hospitalizations, pregnancy, maternity, newborn care, mental health, substance abuse disorders and prescription drug coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yw2YU_0jhP3hrR00
An example from Healthcare.gov with a 30-year-old single male living in Zip Code 79423 with an income of $40,000 as of 12/13.2022

McIver said there are approximately 5.35 million uninsured adults in Texas, or nearly 21% of the population.

An article published in 2020 on the State Comptroller of Texas website indicated the uninsured rate in the Lone Star State ranged from 16.6% to 18.4% from 2015 through 2019. The national rate ranged from 9.2 to 9.4% during the same timeframe.

The same article said 60% of uninsured Texans have annual family incomes of less than $35,000 a year, while 4% of Texans earning $100,000 or more are uninsured.

Former TTU coach Chris Beard suspended, no pay, from UT

“Since the start of the 2023 Marketplace open enrollment period, nearly 5.5 million Americans have signed up for coverage for the 2023 plan year, including over 1 million Texans,” McIver said.

The CMS website said, “People generally need to submit an application and choose a plan by December 15 for their coverage to start January 1.”

Those wishing to sign up can visit Healthcare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325). Click here for a checklist of items you will need for signing up.

The following is a list of important dates :

  • Nov, 1, 2022: Open Enrollment started — first day you could enroll in, re-enroll in, or change a 2023 health plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace®. Coverage can start as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
  • Dec. 15, 2022: Last day to enroll in or change plans for coverage to start Jan. 1, 2023.
  • Jan. 1, 2023: 2023 coverage starts for those who enroll in or change plans by Dec. 15, 2022 and paid their first premium.
  • Jan. 15, 2023: Last day to enroll in or change a 2023 health plan. After this date, you can enroll in or change plans only if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.
  • Feb. 1, 2023: 2023 coverage starts for those who enroll in or change plans Dec. 16, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023 and pay their first premium.

After the enrollment period ends on Jan. 15, certain consumers may qualify for a special enrollment period up to 60 days depending on life circumstances. Click here for for information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
hivplusmag.com

Texas Refuses to Expand its Medicaid to Help Combat HIV

As Medicaid starts to enact expanded coverage in a number of states, Texas’s refusal to do so could have catastrophic outcomes for Black men who have sex with men (MSM) in Houston. The analysis, published in Medical Care, focused on HIV transmission among Black MSM between 18 to 34...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

$11 million earmarked to help Texas seniors with transportation problems

AUSTIN, Texas — $11 million is now available to help seniors with transportation problems. The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) plans to spend federal funds so seniors and those with disabilities can more easily get everywhere from the doctor's office to an activity center. “I have to push the...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Abortions in Texas dropped 97% the month after

The number of abortions Texas residents received dropped by 97% the month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Only 68 abortions were performed for Texans in the month of July, according to preliminary data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, down from the 2,596 procedures performed in June, the month that the Supreme Court found in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to abortion.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Companies say they’re being denied Texas tax breaks as a state agency is overwhelmed with applications

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Days before the expiration of a state program that provides billions of dollars in property tax breaks to businesses moving to Texas, two companies have gone to court arguing they’re being frozen out from the last-minute savings due to an overwhelmed state agency.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

Texas Republicans Want Even More Fossil Fuels on the Grid

Texas Republicans are messing with the state’s grid to fulfill their political ambitions. Again. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has made it clear that one of his priorities for the upcoming year is increasing natural gas production to, supposedly, stabilize the grid. Patrick has told multiple media outlets in recent weeks that he will push this spring for the legislature to form a plan to build more natural gas plants—potentially forcing renewables providers to help foot the bill.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Texas power grid managers monitoring suspected cold snap next week

An arctic blast is expected to overtake much of the U.S. next week and plunge the eastern two-thirds of the country into a deep freeze. Temperatures at or near freezing are possible as far south as south-central Texas by the end of next week, with temperatures in the teens and 20s across much of the northern part of the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy