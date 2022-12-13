Current & former Sooners react to death of Mike Leach

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach died Monday due to complications from a heart condition.

He was 61 years old.

The university and Leach’s family released a statement remembering him as “a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather.”

Leach spent the 1999 season in Norman as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Oklahoma Sooners.

After his death, Sooners past and present shared their love and admiration for Leach on social media.

Former OU quarterback and current University of Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel said Coach Leach saw something in him and gave him a shot at major college football.

“Like so many across our sport, I am grateful for Coach Leach’s impact on my life both personally and professionally.” Heupel said. “Off the field, he was one of a kind -an incredible storyteller, a man full of wisdom and someone who always cared about his former players and coaches.”

Hall of Fame Sooners Head Coach Bob Stoops hired Coach Leach and sent the following tweet.

“RIP Mike my friend, you’ll always be cherished by Sooner Nation! Love and peace to Sharon and your children.” Stoops said.

The current head coach for the Sooners, Brent Venables, called Leach an incredible father, husband, coach, and friend.

“Your Loyalty & Humor made You One Of a kind! Thank You for making college football special.” Venables said.

After leaving Oklahoma, Leach served as head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

