Police investigate homicide in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a homicide at a gated apartment complex on the 2900 block of Gus Place. On Saturday, around 5:47 p.m., officials were called to the area after hearing reports of a person shot. When they got there, they discovered a...
Video shows suspect shooting towards 15-year-old girl

Police have released new surveillance video of a person who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl at a party. Laila Harris died at that birthday party on Citizens Parkway in Clayton County.
Man shot to death outside NE Atlanta gentleman's club

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot on Baker Street in northeast Atlanta and later died Sunday morning. A search of the address provided in the police report revealed that the crime scene was near a cafe and strip club. Officers were called to 134 Baker Street around...
Person shoots self on commercial strip in northeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting on a commercial strip along Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta. Police confirmed this Saturday night shooting was self-inflicted. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it was accidental. The person involved was reported alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived to...
Former Atlanta officer indicted in 2019 shooting death of suspect during raid

ATLANTA - A former Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force in January 2019 has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, the indictment states.
Residents jump from 2nd floor to escape DeKalb County apartment fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters investigating a two-alarm fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials said the flames broke out around 3 a.m. at the complex on the 2700 block of Summerview Drive. Four apartments were damaged by the smoke and flames. A resident told FOX...
More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment

CANTON, Ga. - More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.
Police arrest suspect in murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Gwinnett County correctional officer. Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. Police and SWAT team took Abdulkadir in custody without incident around 1:30 p.m....
Police investigating deadly shooting near Downtown Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said investigators are working to learn what led to a person shot to death near a Downtown hotel. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded on Sunday to 255 Courtland Street. The address is matches the Hilton Atlanta. Police appeared to have shut down the street...
Two teens dead, multiple shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have reported multiple teenagers shot, leaving two dead in what police have called a shootout near an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta. A 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday evening around...
