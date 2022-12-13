Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect in Johns Creek double shooting
Medics rushed a man and a woman to the hospital following a shooting at a Johns Creek home early Monday morning. The gunman remains on the run.
Man on the run after shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police are searching for a gunman who has been on the run after a domestic violence-related shooting that injured two people at a home in north Fulton County. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Plantation Bridge Drive in Johns Creek. Officers arrived...
Georgia man sentenced to life for murdering ex-girlfriend at Fourth of July barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting his girlfriend to death at a Fourth of July barbecue. Monday, 22-year-old Raphael Kelley pleaded guilty in a Henry County courtroom to multiple charges related to the death of his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Laci Moss.
Police give update after suspect arrested in correctional officer's death
Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. The Gwinnett County Police Department is holding a press conference around 4:30 p.m. to give more details.
Police investigate homicide in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a homicide at a gated apartment complex on the 2900 block of Gus Place. On Saturday, around 5:47 p.m., officials were called to the area after hearing reports of a person shot. When they got there, they discovered a...
Video shows suspect shooting towards 15-year-old girl
Police have released new surveillance video of a person who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl at a party. Laila Harris died at that birthday party on Citizens Parkway in Clayton County.
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Gwinnett County corrections officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Friends, family and law enforcement will honor the life of Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner at his funeral this week in Lawrenceville. Riner, who was shot and killed outside Gwinnett County Jail, will be laid to rest at an 11 a.m. service at North...
Man shot to death outside NE Atlanta gentleman's club
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot on Baker Street in northeast Atlanta and later died Sunday morning. A search of the address provided in the police report revealed that the crime scene was near a cafe and strip club. Officers were called to 134 Baker Street around...
Person shoots self on commercial strip in northeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting on a commercial strip along Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta. Police confirmed this Saturday night shooting was self-inflicted. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it was accidental. The person involved was reported alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived to...
Homicide detectives investigate man killed on southwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to a shooting that killed a man in southwest Atlanta Saturday evening. Around 5:23 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Amal Drive and Giben Road. A man had been shot in his abdomen. First responders took...
Former Atlanta officer indicted in 2019 shooting death of suspect during raid
ATLANTA - A former Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force in January 2019 has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, the indictment states.
Residents jump from 2nd floor to escape DeKalb County apartment fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters investigating a two-alarm fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials said the flames broke out around 3 a.m. at the complex on the 2700 block of Summerview Drive. Four apartments were damaged by the smoke and flames. A resident told FOX...
More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment
CANTON, Ga. - More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.
Man hospitalized in critical condition from DeKalb County shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a man is in critical condition at a hospital after officers found him in a car with a gunshot wound. Police said officers went at 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane and found a wounded man in his 20s. Paramedics took him to...
Police arrest suspect in murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Gwinnett County correctional officer. Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. Police and SWAT team took Abdulkadir in custody without incident around 1:30 p.m....
New videos show suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl at birthday party, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators are hoping newly released surveillance videos will lead to the shooter who took the life of a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in Clayton County earlier this month. Laila Harris, 15, who is from St. Louis but had been living in Marietta...
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
1 dead, 10 'seriously injured' in fiery Clayton County wreck, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A person died and 10 people were seriously injured from a fiery crash on Saturday in Clayton County, police say. Police said Tara Boulevard is closed at Old Dixie Road while first responders are at the scene where vehicles caught fire. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
Police investigating deadly shooting near Downtown Atlanta hotel
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said investigators are working to learn what led to a person shot to death near a Downtown hotel. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded on Sunday to 255 Courtland Street. The address is matches the Hilton Atlanta. Police appeared to have shut down the street...
Two teens dead, multiple shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have reported multiple teenagers shot, leaving two dead in what police have called a shootout near an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta. A 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday evening around...
