Top-selling salon hair care brands are those that have the highest sales in the market, but is that enough to earn them an automatic spot on the shelf?. There is high competition for shelf space in salons. Nearly 1,100 brands have been tracked by Kline PRO US so far this year. With this many brand options, it is crucial for manufacturers to have a command of sales dynamics not only in the marketplace as a whole, but also to understand their brands’ performance and that of the competition where they have a presence, in order to optimize distribution and sales.

2 DAYS AGO