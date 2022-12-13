Read full article on original website
Are Leading Salon Hair Care Brands Delivering the Most Value?
Top-selling salon hair care brands are those that have the highest sales in the market, but is that enough to earn them an automatic spot on the shelf?. There is high competition for shelf space in salons. Nearly 1,100 brands have been tracked by Kline PRO US so far this year. With this many brand options, it is crucial for manufacturers to have a command of sales dynamics not only in the marketplace as a whole, but also to understand their brands’ performance and that of the competition where they have a presence, in order to optimize distribution and sales.
Ross’s FDA-3500 Dual Shaft Mixer System Offers Versatility
The Ross line of dual shaft mixers are versatile systems, powerful enough to batch dispersions, suspensions and emulsions with viscosities up to several hundred thousand centipoise. The custom-built Ross FDA-3500 has a maximum working capacity of 3,500 gallons; a two-zone stainless steel dimpled jacket for heating/cooling; a 4-inch pneumatic discharge...
Over 40 Inolex Products Achieve Safer Certification by Chem Forward
Inolex, in partnership with Chem Forward, has verified 41 products Safer status with an additional four materials in the evaluation phase. According to Lisa Gandolfi, PhD, VP marketing at Inolex, “Chem Forward’s assessment by trade name is a more accurate representation of an ingredient’s safety profile over INCI or chemical name because it considers additives, impurities, and residuals that are specific to sourcing, extraction methods, and manufacturing processes. It really is the future in transparency and ensuring safer chemistry.”
