Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Family of slain GSU student hold vigil at scene of his shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. — On Sunday night, family and friends celebrated the life of a Georgia State Student who was gunned down near the campus earlier this month. The vigil was held at the same gas station where the shooting occurred. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to his family about...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death outside NE Atlanta gentleman's club
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot on Baker Street in northeast Atlanta and later died Sunday morning. A search of the address provided in the police report revealed that the crime scene was near a cafe and strip club. Officers were called to 134 Baker Street around...
Police: One person shot outside Atlanta’s Club OPIUM
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot early Sunday outside Club OPIUM. At approximately 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 150 Central Ave. Officers found a man who was shot in the buttock. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Search for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in front of her son, Johns Creek Police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Johns Creek police is searching for a suspect after two people were shot at a Fulton County home. According to police, officers responded to the scene Monday at 2:42 a.m. At the scene, police found two victims — Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend, Jerrold Knight.
Latest fatal shooting of teens again rattles Atlanta families, officials
Three weeks after a 12- and 15-year-old were fatally shot near Atlantic Station, gun violence has claimed the lives of two more of Atlanta’s children.
Family members turn in second suspect in July homicide, armed robbery
SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton Police said a second suspect in a July homicide and armed robbery was turned in by his family members on Saturday. On July 26, two men allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store at 4837 Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton. Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man sentenced to life for murdering ex-girlfriend at Fourth of July barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting his girlfriend to death at a Fourth of July barbecue. Monday, 22-year-old Raphael Kelley pleaded guilty in a Henry County courtroom to multiple charges related to the death of his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Laci Moss.
fox5atlanta.com
Person shoots self on commercial strip in northeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting on a commercial strip along Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta. Police confirmed this Saturday night shooting was self-inflicted. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it was accidental. The person involved was reported alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
Teens killed in shootout at southwest Atlanta apartment complex identified
Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that multiple teens were shot in southwest Atlanta at an apartment complex. Police responded to the scene at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway after reports of people being shot around 5:08 p.m. The address appears to be an apartment complex named The...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim
BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
Family believes teens who attacked Clayton 17-year-old at school may be responsible for killing him
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jordin Robinson, 17, was killed after being found shot several times inside a vacant home in his Clayton County neighborhood last week. Now, his family wants to know if an attack at school had something to do with his death. His parents were too distraught...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows suspect shooting towards 15-year-old girl
Police have released new surveillance video of a person who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl at a party. Laila Harris died at that birthday party on Citizens Parkway in Clayton County.
fox5atlanta.com
New videos show suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl at birthday party, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators are hoping newly released surveillance videos will lead to the shooter who took the life of a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in Clayton County earlier this month. Laila Harris, 15, who is from St. Louis but had been living in Marietta...
fox5atlanta.com
Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout
Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
One person killed in Ashwood Avenue shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening. Police were called to a shooting that took place near the Atlanta Fire Rescue Training Academy at 407 Ashwood Avenue in southwest Atlanta. The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. So...
One person dead after shooting in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police they responded to Amal Drive SW at the Giben Road intersection after reports of a...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Gwinnett County corrections officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Friends, family and law enforcement will honor the life of Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner at his funeral this week in Lawrenceville. Riner, who was shot and killed outside Gwinnett County Jail, will be laid to rest at an 11 a.m. service at North...
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
