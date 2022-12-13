ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man shot to death outside NE Atlanta gentleman's club

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot on Baker Street in northeast Atlanta and later died Sunday morning. A search of the address provided in the police report revealed that the crime scene was near a cafe and strip club. Officers were called to 134 Baker Street around...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person shoots self on commercial strip in northeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting on a commercial strip along Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta. Police confirmed this Saturday night shooting was self-inflicted. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it was accidental. The person involved was reported alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim

BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows suspect shooting towards 15-year-old girl

Police have released new surveillance video of a person who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl at a party. Laila Harris died at that birthday party on Citizens Parkway in Clayton County.
fox5atlanta.com

Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout

Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One person killed in Ashwood Avenue shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening. Police were called to a shooting that took place near the Atlanta Fire Rescue Training Academy at 407 Ashwood Avenue in southwest Atlanta. The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. So...
ATLANTA, GA

