ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Construction company donates to children’s hospital

By Mekaela Muck, Adrianna Hargrove
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qA0wb_0jhP2Xwq00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville is receiving toy donations for the 12th year in a row.

The company responsible for donating is T.A. Loving Construction. Jared Henry, the product manager for the company, said the toy drive was inspired by kids at the hospital watching the construction workers build. He also said it’s nice to bring Christmas to children that can’t experience it at home.

“There’s avenues of giving all around and they’re all great across the country. but being involved in this really makes sure that our giving really impacts the local community that we’re apart of,” Henry said.

For information on how you can help donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local soup kitchen bringing holiday cheer to hundreds of children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen hopes to bring holiday cheer to hundreds of children on Saturday with their Joy of Christmas event. Last year, the event served around 100 children. Marine Corps League SGT. WE Plueddemann Detachment 1186 collected hundreds of toys for the event to make sure no child […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. students, Marines celebrate holiday season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Schools treated military members on Friday for their service ahead of the holidays. Brinson Memorial Elementary School held its Kinder Caroling concert for their families and special guests. Kindergarteners belted their hearts out to some holiday classics and touched some of our service men and women at Cherry […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville library working to prevent ‘learning loss’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As students get ready to go on winter break, some can experience learning loss. A librarian at Sheppard Memorial Library in Greenville said it can happen anytime a student isn’t in the classroom. Educators who spoke with WNCT explained how to slow learning loss during winter break. “I would suggest they […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington police take part in Shop With a Cop event

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 30 children went home with some new goods thanks to a program through the Washington Police Department. The City of Washington’s 16th annual Shop With A Cop event was held. Police department officials shopped for children at Walmart. On Friday, they received their gifts just in time for Christmas. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern glass artist restores historical pieces

Michael Rose Watson has built a professional reputation as a glass artist. She now works in New Bern to restore historical stained glass windows and to create her own works. Michael Rose Watson has built a professional reputation as a glass artist. She now works in New Bern to restore historical stained glass windows and to create her own works.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt Community College to hold graduation for students

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students from Pitt Community College were set to receive their diplomas during a ceremony held Friday night. More than 400 graduates received their degrees. PCC officials said they were excited to award them. There will be about 200 graduates walking the stage at Koinonia Christian Church Friday night at 7. “We […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern’s Civic Theatre starts renovations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern’s Civic Theatre closed its curtains on December 4 for renovations. While the building is being worked on now, the theatre is starting to be rebuilt to give the viewers the best experience possible. NBCT is accepting donations to assist them in this process from several sources. Grant funds, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

ECU celebrates nearly 2,000 fall graduates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly 2,000 East Carolina University students graduated Friday during the university’s fall commencement ceremony in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Chancellor Philip Rogers recognized the many accomplishments of the graduates and reminded them of their shared bond as alumni. “It’s important to remember you each took many different paths to an […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina families deal with high holiday grocery prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Grocery prices are still on the rise, concerning many families that Christmas dinner might cost a pretty penny this year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have nearly doubled from this time last year, along with several other common food items. “Well, I’ve...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Wayne County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Wayne County Animal Shelter is celebrating the holidays by waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats. The animal shelter will be waiving all adoption fees until January 7th. To check the available animals, you can go here. The county says visiting the animals will...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy