A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
Happi
Ross’s FDA-3500 Dual Shaft Mixer System Offers Versatility
The Ross line of dual shaft mixers are versatile systems, powerful enough to batch dispersions, suspensions and emulsions with viscosities up to several hundred thousand centipoise. The custom-built Ross FDA-3500 has a maximum working capacity of 3,500 gallons; a two-zone stainless steel dimpled jacket for heating/cooling; a 4-inch pneumatic discharge...
Happi
US Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalls Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Cream and Good Matters Three-Wick Candles
The Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams, which are sold exclusively on Amazon and imported by Liu Xianli, were recalled due to failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirement and risk of poisoning. The packaging of the cream, 9,000 units of which have been recalled, is not child resistant as required by the...
Happi
Tide Launches Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Laundry Detergent
As restaurants continue operations in a post-Covid world, they seek cleaning products to help keep their fabrics clean. According to a recent P&G study, 93% of Americans believe that cleanliness is important when returning to a restaurant for indoor dining. Businesses are looking for familiar and trusted brands that bring the same level of clean that they use in their home. One in three diners would pay more for a meal if they knew the business was using personally recognizable and trusted cleaning products.
Happi
Heart Surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry's Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Sells Over One Million Units
Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher – created by heart surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry— has sold over one million units. The serum is formulated to address dark spots on any skin type affected by a blotchy, uneven skin tone. By nourishing the skin with potent polyphenol-packed extracts, antioxidant properties and vitamins, Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher helps minimize the look of these dark spots to give the skin a new, revitalized look and reverse aging. This serum can target dark spots including any type of sensitive skin that contains discoloration like age, sun, brown and liver spots.
