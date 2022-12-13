As restaurants continue operations in a post-Covid world, they seek cleaning products to help keep their fabrics clean. According to a recent P&G study, 93% of Americans believe that cleanliness is important when returning to a restaurant for indoor dining. Businesses are looking for familiar and trusted brands that bring the same level of clean that they use in their home. One in three diners would pay more for a meal if they knew the business was using personally recognizable and trusted cleaning products.

