1 teen killed, another hurt in shooting outside of McKeesport convenience store

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teen has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport on Tuesday.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue at 3:35 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found two teenage male victims suffering from gunshot wounds outside of the Unimart. Both were taken to local hospitals, where one of the teens was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen who died as 16-year-old Chance Naylor.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are now investigating.

According to the superintendent of McKeesport Area School District, both victims were students at McKeesport High School.

Superintendent Dr. Tia Wanzo offered the following statement:

“The safety of our students is a top priority at the McKeesport Area School District and it is saddening to hear of the tragedy this afternoon. The district’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time. McKeesport High School and East End Academy will have an asynchronous virtual day on Wednesday, December 14 as we process the unfortunate tragedy. Counseling for any of our staff and students will be available at McKeesport High School for the rest of the week.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group