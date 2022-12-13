Read full article on original website
Beiersdorf Recognized with ‘CDP Triple A’ for Sustainability Progress
The Beiersdorf AG has been recognized by the nonprofit organization CDP for its leadership in target setting, performance and transparency in the areas of climate change, forests and water security, earning it a place on its prestigious "A List” for all three dimensions. For the Hamburg-based DAX-listed company, this...
Beiersdorf Takes Majority Stake in Microbiome Company S-Biomedic NV
Belgium-based company is an “ ideal strategic fit," according to Beiersdorf SVP of R&D Dr. Gitta Neufang,. Beiersdorf AG has acquired a majority stake in S-Biomedic NV, a Belgium-based life-science company focused on skin microbiome research. Beiersdorf had earlier invested in S-Biomedic in 2018 as part of its corporate venture capital activities.
Tinted Cosmetics Market To Surpass $2.29 Billion by 2032
According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global tinted cosmetics market is estimated at $1.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $2.29 billion by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% from 2022 to 2032. Tinted cosmetics are often used to cover up blemishes,...
Over 40 Inolex Products Achieve Safer Certification by Chem Forward
Inolex, in partnership with Chem Forward, has verified 41 products Safer status with an additional four materials in the evaluation phase. According to Lisa Gandolfi, PhD, VP marketing at Inolex, “Chem Forward’s assessment by trade name is a more accurate representation of an ingredient’s safety profile over INCI or chemical name because it considers additives, impurities, and residuals that are specific to sourcing, extraction methods, and manufacturing processes. It really is the future in transparency and ensuring safer chemistry.”
