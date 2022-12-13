Inolex, in partnership with Chem Forward, has verified 41 products Safer status with an additional four materials in the evaluation phase. According to Lisa Gandolfi, PhD, VP marketing at Inolex, “Chem Forward’s assessment by trade name is a more accurate representation of an ingredient’s safety profile over INCI or chemical name because it considers additives, impurities, and residuals that are specific to sourcing, extraction methods, and manufacturing processes. It really is the future in transparency and ensuring safer chemistry.”

