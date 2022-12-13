Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Student Kavya Suresh Proud to Be ‘Friend on the Board’ for Santa Barbara District
Sixteen-year-old Kavya Suresh ran for student board member for the Santa Barbara Unified School District to learn how things run in her community. However, throughout her term, she has brought change to the district, learned how to advocate for herself and encouraged her peers to do the same. The San...
Noozhawk
SB ACT Focuses on Future As It Aims to Reduce Homelessness
[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second article.]. Encouraged by promising results from a variety of innovative programs to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara, SB ACT will be meeting with key constituents to assess progress and future goals.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Bowl Regaining Its Voice after Lost COVID-19 Year
The Santa Barbara Bowl is continuing to make progress as it battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on its operation, including shutting down the entire 2020 season. The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation recently presented its 2021 audit to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
Noozhawk
Communities Deliver Christmas Cheer to Vandenberg SFB Members
From bikes to a barbecue, local communities served up Christmas cheer on Saturday to Vandenberg Space Force Base military members and their families. In the Lompoc Valley, dozens of Vandenberg youths received new top-quality bicycles and helmets as the Village Dirtbags brought back their giveaway after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
Noozhawk
Margaret Ann Baker of Carpinteria, 1947-2022
Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on Dec. 7, 1947 in Long Beach, California, to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, California,...
Noozhawk
Northern Branch Jail Inmates Mark Completion of Hancock Courses
The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, in partnership with Allan Hancock College, celebrated 27 incarcerated students who successfully completed college courses at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ). Included in the honorees are 12 students who completed HUSV 103: Basic Counseling Skills, 10 students who completed Econ 130: Consumer and Family...
Noozhawk
Cynder Sinclair: Donors Have Variety of Options for Giving to Fav Nonprofits
As a donor, you can help actualize a bold, ambitious dream of what the world could be. The magical beauty of your charitable giving results not only in tax savings for you but, as importantly, enhances our community and our world. Nonprofits change humanity for the better in myriad ways,...
Noozhawk
Santa Speedo Runners Converge on State Street for Jolly Good Time
More than three dozen festive runners dressed in Speedos, Santa hats, ugly Christmas sweaters and onesies gathered outside Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre on Sunday to participate in the second Santa Speedo Run for the Pacific Pride Foundation. At around 11 a.m., organizer Leighton Jones instructed the participants to watch...
Noozhawk
Laurie Jervis: Ritz-Carlton Bacara Debuts Hotel Tasting Room
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel has opened its on-site tasting room, featuring a selection of bottles, by-the-glass options, wine flights and small bites, all of which are sourced exclusively from Santa Barbara County. Accompanying the wines are a curated selection of cheeses, local olives, charcuterie and artisanal chocolates. Select menu highlights:...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 16, 2022
Regarding Noozhawk’s Dec. 13 story, “Santa Barbara’s Hotels, Tourism ‘Coming Out on Top’ After Pandemic,” I was struck by something not reported by staff writer Joshua Molina. The Visit Santa Barbara president and CEO showed a graph of what visitors most want to see...
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Noozhawk
Visit the Oak Park Market + Eatery
The Oak Park Market + Eatery features gourmet coffee, breakfast, lunch and a convenience market for pantry items. The market is located at 403 W. Pueblo Street, across the street from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s main entrance.
Noozhawk
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk
Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
Noozhawk
San Marcos continues dominance in 2-0 Boys Soccer Victory Over Santa Barbara
A pair of goals off free kicks proved to be more than enough for the San Marcos High boys’ soccer team to beat its crosstown rival Santa Barbara 2-0 and remain unbeaten on the season. With the win, the Royals are now 5-0 in league play. Through those games...
Noozhawk
Architects Design Award Entries on Display at Faulkner Gallery
The AIA Santa Barbara Chapter, which promotes design excellence, professional development, education, and environmental and social equity, conducts an annual juried Design Awards Program to honor the work of its membership. Entries in this year’s Design Awards program reflect the diverse range of current thought about architectural design in our...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves 6-Unit, Market-Rate Condo Project on Upper Eastside
In a break from apartments, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission approved a six-unit condominium project on the upper Eastside. The commission voted 5-1, with Jay Higgins in opposition, to grant four modifications and approve the project, despite some concerns from nearby residents. The project, at 533 E. Micheltorena St., calls...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Routed by Powerhouse Bishop Montgomery
San Marcos ran up against Southern Section Division 1 powerhouse Bishop Montgomery in the first round of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic and got routed 70-32 on Saturday in San Luis Obispo. Micah Jacobi scored nine points and Jack Wilson had seven to lead the Royals (3-7). “Proud of our...
Noozhawk
Roy Dunn Addresses Ethical Wildlife Photography at Wildling Museum
Wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn will present Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors, 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature galleries. Attendees will get a look behind Dunn’s work in camera trapping and ethical wildlife photography, along with stories behind his photography...
Noozhawk
Stabbing in Santa Maria Sends Man to Hospital; Suspect Remains at Large
One person injured during a stabbing in north Santa Maria was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday morning. At 8:25 a.m., Santa Maria police officers and firefighters were dispatched to an incident in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 1600 block of North Broadway. A...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls’ Defense Slows Down Santa Clara in 2-0 Loss
The Carpinteria girls managed to slow down the scoring machine of Santa Clara High School before falling to a 2-0 non-league shutout loss Friday. Santa Clara, now 4-0, averaged more than 12 goals a game in their first three wins, while giving up just one goal. The initial score came...
Comments / 0