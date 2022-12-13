Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Wall Street loses more ground, extending a losing streak
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. Major indexes are coming off two weeks of losses. Facebook’s parent company sànk after the European Union accused the company of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in online classified ads. Treasury yields moved higher and crude oil prices rose. Investors are awaiting several key economic reports this week on the housing market and consumer spending.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
German business confidence brightens more than expected
BERLIN (AP) — German business confidence improved more than expected in December as managers in Europe's biggest economy took a brighter view of both their current situation and the outlook for the next six months, a closely watched survey showed Monday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index...
