Erlanger, KY

WLWT 5

Report of crash on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, blocking traffic

ELSMERE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Garvey Avenue and Henry Street in Elsmere, blocking traffic. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Crash blocking lanes on east I-275 in springdale cleared

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the two right lanes on eastbound I-275 at State Route 747 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes on Interstate 275 in Springdale, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries, Dixie Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 3104 Dixie Highway in Erlanger. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Report of crash on the I-275 Westbound ramp to State Route 4

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on the I-275 Westbound ramp to State Route 4. Injury status unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-71/75S in Covington involving a semi

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-71/75 South in Covington involving a semi. Airbag deployed, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash blocking the exit ramp on I-275 at Kellogg Rd

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash blocking the exit ramp on I-275 at Kellogg Road, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash near SR 48 in Loveland, multiple vehicles struck

LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash near SR 48 in downtown Loveland, multiple vehicles struck. Driver in a pickup truck, hit several parked vehicles, fled the scene. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on West Galbraith Rd, Springfield Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Springfield Township, unknown injuries, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH

