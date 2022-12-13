ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden signs gay marriage legislation, says ‘the law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms’

By The Associated Press
KAAL-TV
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Jan. 6 panel expected to refer criminal charges against former Pres. Trump, allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON STATE
KAAL-TV

South Carolina ex-Gov. Beasley to step down as UN food chief

ROME (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley has announced he will step down from his role as executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, ending a six year term heading the world’s largest humanitarian organization. Beasley, a Republican, served one term as South Carolina’s governor...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Don Lemon Breaks Down While Announcing CNN Colleague’s Death

Revealing to CNN viewers that longtime investigative correspondent Drew Griffin had passed away after a long battle with cancer, CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears on Monday morning.Griffin, who spent nearly two decades with the network’s investigative unit, died on Saturday. During his time at CNN, he was repeatedly honored for his reporting, winning the Murrow, Emmy, and Peabody awards. His dogged investigative work regularly had a profound real-world impact.His investigation into sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers, for instance, resulted in the company introducing new safety features. Additionally, a lengthy probe into medical care delays...
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, delivering what it called a “roadmap to justice” in response to the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection. After one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a wide-ranging pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final report, with findings that Trump engaged in a...
ARIZONA STATE
KAAL-TV

Mistrial declared in gun case against Capitol riot suspect

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has declared a mistrial in a firearms-related case against a U.S. Naval reservist who is separately charged with storming the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff declared the mistrial on Friday after a jury in Alexandria, Virginia, failed...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
KAAL-TV

German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

FILE - Governor Hendrick Wuest gets out of a Puma tank during a visit at the army base Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany, on March 30, 2022. Defense officials said Monday Dec. 19, 2022 that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]
KAAL-TV

Court: Ohio can’t appeal block on ‘heartbeat’ abortion law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s ban on most abortions will remain blocked after the First District Court of Appeals on Friday denied the state’s request to appeal a judge’s preliminary block on the law. The ruling regards Ohio’s so-called “heartbeat” abortion ban, which outlaws the procedure...
OHIO STATE
KAAL-TV

North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central...
KAAL-TV

NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem’s removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy