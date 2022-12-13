Biden signs gay marriage legislation, says ‘the law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms’

Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 panel expected to refer criminal charges against former Pres. Trump, allies
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions; states can appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions; states can appeal.
European Union accuses Meta of breaking antitrust rules, says Facebook’s classified ad business distorts competition
LONDON (AP) — European Union accuses Meta of breaking antitrust rules, says Facebook's classified ad business distorts competition.
South Carolina ex-Gov. Beasley to step down as UN food chief
ROME (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley has announced he will step down from his role as executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, ending a six year term heading the world’s largest humanitarian organization. Beasley, a Republican, served one term as South Carolina’s governor...
Don Lemon Breaks Down While Announcing CNN Colleague’s Death
Revealing to CNN viewers that longtime investigative correspondent Drew Griffin had passed away after a long battle with cancer, CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears on Monday morning.Griffin, who spent nearly two decades with the network’s investigative unit, died on Saturday. During his time at CNN, he was repeatedly honored for his reporting, winning the Murrow, Emmy, and Peabody awards. His dogged investigative work regularly had a profound real-world impact.His investigation into sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers, for instance, resulted in the company introducing new safety features. Additionally, a lengthy probe into medical care delays...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at U.N. conference to protect nearly a third of the planet by 2030
MONTREAL (AP) — Historic biodiversity agreement reached at U.N. conference to protect nearly a third of the planet by 2030.
Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, delivering what it called a “roadmap to justice” in response to the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection. After one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a wide-ranging pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final report, with findings that Trump engaged in a...
Mistrial declared in gun case against Capitol riot suspect
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has declared a mistrial in a firearms-related case against a U.S. Naval reservist who is separately charged with storming the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff declared the mistrial on Friday after a jury in Alexandria, Virginia, failed...
German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns
FILE - Governor Hendrick Wuest gets out of a Puma tank during a visit at the army base Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany, on March 30, 2022. Defense officials said Monday Dec. 19, 2022 that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]
Court: Ohio can’t appeal block on ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s ban on most abortions will remain blocked after the First District Court of Appeals on Friday denied the state’s request to appeal a judge’s preliminary block on the law. The ruling regards Ohio’s so-called “heartbeat” abortion ban, which outlaws the procedure...
North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central...
NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem’s removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The...
