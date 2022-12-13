ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

kwos.com

Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?

Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Two men from Illinois indicted in armed Missouri carjacking

Two men from East St. Louis, Illinois have been accused of a St. Louis carjacking in November, using a vehicle that had been carjacked a week earlier. Quinn Turner, 20, and Jaylen Mays, 25, were indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on one count of carjacking and one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Mays was also indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KAAL-TV

Missouri man found guilty of murder in Illinois cop’s death

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A judge found a Missouri man guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop the man from fleeing police. Caleb Campbell of Florissant, Missouri, was convicted in a bench trial for the Aug. 4, 2021, death...
FLORISSANT, MO
advantagenews.com

Guilty verdict in officer’s death

A 24-year-old Florissant man may spend the rest of his life in jail after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a Brooklyn police officer a little over a year ago. Caleb L. Campbell will be sentenced in January in the death of 24-year-old Brian Pierce Jr., who was killed when the car Campbell was driving struck him while laying down spike strips on the McKinley Bridge at around 3am August 4, 2021.
BROOKLYN, IL
FOX2Now

Police searching for suspect in St. Louis homicide case

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a St. Louis homicide investigation. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a few surveillance photos of the suspect Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 1500...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs home burglarized, damaged

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant home in the 300 block of Brookstone Valley in House Springs. The cost to replace the stolen items and repair damage to the home was estimated at $15,000, authorities reported. The owner of Proverbs 31 Properties, which...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 shot, killed in south St. Louis, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead Thursday evening in south St. Louis. According to an incident report from St. Louis police, the shooting happened at 5 p.m. on South Broadway near the intersection of Primm Street in the city's Patch neighborhood. A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said EMS workers pronounced two men dead at the scene of the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced to 15 years for heroin trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Springfield, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm illegally. Derrick L. Hall, 52, sold 14 grams of heroin to an undercover informant two separate times and an additional 23 grams of heroin and a firearm to a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

