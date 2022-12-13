Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Missouri inmate seeking his freedom after nearly 30 years in prison tesitfies in hearing
A Missouri man who’s spent nearly thirty years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit testifies in a bid to win his freedom. A hearing is being held in St. Louis this week to determine whether Lamar Johnson’s murder conviction should be overturned. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Marcus Boyd in 1994.
kwos.com
Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?
Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
kttn.com
Two men from Illinois indicted in armed Missouri carjacking
Two men from East St. Louis, Illinois have been accused of a St. Louis carjacking in November, using a vehicle that had been carjacked a week earlier. Quinn Turner, 20, and Jaylen Mays, 25, were indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on one count of carjacking and one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Mays was also indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Motives of Woman Suing St. Louis Police Questioned in Court
68-year-old Laura Jones says she was compelled by her faith to protest. City lawyers accuse her of now being motivated by money
KAAL-TV
Missouri man found guilty of murder in Illinois cop’s death
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A judge found a Missouri man guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop the man from fleeing police. Caleb Campbell of Florissant, Missouri, was convicted in a bench trial for the Aug. 4, 2021, death...
advantagenews.com
Guilty verdict in officer’s death
A 24-year-old Florissant man may spend the rest of his life in jail after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a Brooklyn police officer a little over a year ago. Caleb L. Campbell will be sentenced in January in the death of 24-year-old Brian Pierce Jr., who was killed when the car Campbell was driving struck him while laying down spike strips on the McKinley Bridge at around 3am August 4, 2021.
Police searching for suspect in St. Louis homicide case
ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a St. Louis homicide investigation. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a few surveillance photos of the suspect Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 1500...
Would-be Riverview burglar killed; cohort charged with his death
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office declined to file charges against a local man who shot and killed a burglar over the weekend in self-defense.
Jury finds St. Louis man guilty of lesser charges in 2020 killing
Prosecutors had sought convictions for second-degree murder and armed criminal action against defendant Deion Whalen, but jurors instead convicted Whalen of involuntary manslaughter.
Wichita Eagle
Pizza delivery driver is killed after he’s sent to vacant apartment, Missouri cops say
A pizza delivery driver was about to complete his delivery to a Missouri apartment when he was shot multiple times, police said. The driver called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, reporting that he was shot and not going to survive, according to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department.
FOX2now.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about 'traumatizing' incident in St. Ann
A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars. Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about ‘traumatizing’ …. A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs home burglarized, damaged
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant home in the 300 block of Brookstone Valley in House Springs. The cost to replace the stolen items and repair damage to the home was estimated at $15,000, authorities reported. The owner of Proverbs 31 Properties, which...
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
2 East St. Louis men charged in Soulard carjacking
Two East St. Louis men were indicted Wednesday in connection with a carjacking in Soulard last month.
Former St. Louis police officer faces rape trial
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former St. Louis police officer accused of rape.
2 shot, killed in south St. Louis, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead Thursday evening in south St. Louis. According to an incident report from St. Louis police, the shooting happened at 5 p.m. on South Broadway near the intersection of Primm Street in the city's Patch neighborhood. A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said EMS workers pronounced two men dead at the scene of the shooting.
abc17news.com
Source: Murder suspect had escaped detention center weeks prior
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A teenager taken into custody in connection to the murder of a St. Louis dad, was not supposed to be out on the streets, according to a police source. On Monday, 43-year-old Carlos Morton was shot and killed at a B.P. gas station off...
Springfield man sentenced to 15 years for heroin trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Springfield, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm illegally. Derrick L. Hall, 52, sold 14 grams of heroin to an undercover informant two separate times and an additional 23 grams of heroin and a firearm to a […]
Residents react to new St. Louis police chief
Some St. Louis residents are surprised their new police chief will come from outside the ranks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
KMOV
‘There was a gun to my face:’ Shaw business owner recalls being victim to armed carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three months since Lamiaa Botanicals opened in the Shaw neighborhood, and, until now, a place that’s felt safe and welcoming for owner Alaa Jorani to cultivate her passion. “I opened a business here because of that reason,” said Jorani. “All of...
