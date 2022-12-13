Bill Simmons Blasts The NBA For Renaming All The Trophies: "Why The F**k..."

Bill Simmons went off on the NBA for renaming all the individual awards.

The NBA has been making some changes these past few years, and that is never something that takes place smoothly. Fans love what they know, and seeing something different is not the easiest thing to sell, especially to the older ones. Fans of basketball from the 90s are still complaining about the way the rules have changed and how soft the league is now, so it's easy to see why further changes wouldn't end up being the most popular.

The league recently announced a major change, they have changed the trophies for the individual awards and even given them new names. The trophies will now be named after certain players, honoring the legends that did what the trophy signifies at the highest level. Fans have already reacted to it , and the new names are quite interesting, to say the least.

While all of these players have more than earned the right to have trophies named after them, there are still those who are displeased by the whole situation altogether. And one of the NBA's more outspoken analysts, Bill Simmons , has made a point of it on Twitter.

Bill Simmons Questions Why The NBA Decided To Have New Trophies And Names For Each Award

Barring the new Clutch Player of the Year award, all other trophies have existed for a long time. So revamping them isn't that much of a change, but it does feel a little needless. This wasn't exactly a pressing concern, and Bill Simmons, for one, doesn't seem thrilled about it at all.

"Why the f**k are we naming all the NBA trophies? Who wanted this?

"Can we name the All-NBA Third Team trophies after Joe Johnson?"

While there is an argument to be made that says there isn't much reason for the NBA to do this, it can also safely be argued that it does not harm anyone either. The league has a lot of greats that have passed away in recent years, and they are perhaps just trying to give flowers to some of the ones that are still around. Safe to say, the new change will become normal as soon as the next couple of seasons.

