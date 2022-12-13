Woman Rightfully Geeks Out Over Cordless Hot Glue Gun

Did you know these existed!?

If you’re a crafter or simple love DIYIng different art projects, then you know how necessary it is to always have certain art supplies in your home at all times. One of the most handy art supplies we see on social media that’s used for many DIY projects are hot glue guns.

Hot glue guns have always been a tried and true art supply staple given how easy it is to us, after all, you simply plug it in to the outlet and get to work on your project. But just when crafters thought using a hot glue gun couldn’t get any easier, it actually does!

https://www.tiktok.com/@parkspartyplanning/video/7175599858202447146

TikToker and crafter @parkspartyplanning proves just that when she uploaded a quick video showing us how there’s now a cordless hot glue gun and we’re almost certain that crafters everywhere (including @parkspartyplanning ) screaming in excitement over this exclusive art supply .

And honestly, we get it.

Long gone are the days of having to plug your hot glue gun’s electric cord into a wall outlet located in a cute little art nook you created in your home; now you can conveniently do your art or DIY projects wherever you choose.

This cordless hot glue gun is both convenient and effective!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.