Buffalo, NY

Free men's clothing giveaway to be held Dec. 18 and Dec. 19

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
Leaders from four local Buffalo organizations, St. Brian Clothiers, Buffalo Black Billion, Hispanic Heritage Council, and Colvin Cleaners, joined forces this holiday season to start a free men's clothing giveaway.

The giveaway, "Suit Up for the Holidays," will run on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 19 from 12 to 6 p.m. End times are tentative as the giveaway will continue until the clothing supply runs out.

The giveaway will be held inside the Rec. Dr. Bennett W. Smith, Sr. Family Life Center at 833 Michigan Avenue, in East Buffalo.

Donations of new and gently used shoes of all sizes are also appreciated and will be accepted at the Back-to-Basics Ministries at 1370 Williams Street, Ste 3 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Community Church at 62 Virginia Street will also accept donations on Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. till noon.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

