wchstv.com
Kacie Moore appointed to serve as Kanawha County magistrate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An administrative order filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court Friday has addressed a vacant position left by an admonished magistrate. Kacie L. Moore has been appointed to serve as a Kanawha County magistrate for Division 8. The appointment by Chief Judge Jennifer Baily follows the...
wchstv.com
Lawsuit filed over mudslide that devastated a home and displaced a family in Man, W.Va.
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been nearly five months since a mudslide destroyed a home in Man, W.Va., displacing a family. A mess was left behind at the beginning of August, one that still has not been cleaned up. Now a lawsuit has been filed by the landlord...
wchstv.com
WVDOH work vehicle struck by minivan in Greenbrier County
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation officials said a crash involving a West Virginia Division of Highways vehicle was reported in Greenbrier County Wednesday along Interstate 64. While crews were removing road work signs from the interstate near White Sulphur Springs, a minivan swerved around another vehicle, drove...
wchstv.com
Dunbar man pleads guilty to federal gun crime following Leon Sullivan Way shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man is facing prison time after firing at a Charleston storefront during an altercation with two other men in June of this year. Jamon Lewis Woodson, 39, of Dunbar pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting outside Jet Life Apparel on Leon Sullivan Way, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County deputies act as Santa's helpers for annual 'Cops and Kids' program
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies were acting as Santa's helpers this week, spreading Christmas cheer to kids from the area. It was all part of the Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's Association's annual "Cops and Kids" program. About 25 kids and their families ran around the Nitro Walmart,...
wchstv.com
Kanawha magistrate resigns after being accused of berating police officers in court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County magistrate whose resignation goes into effect on Friday has been publicly admonished by the state's Judicial Investigation Commission after being accused of berating police officers in court. Magistrate Ward Harshbarger III has agreed to never again seek judicial office in West Virginia...
wchstv.com
Carjacking victim unsure if suspect knew his elderly father was inside the vehicle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston carjacking victim isn't sure if the suspect realized his elderly father was inside the sport utility vehicle when it was stolen. The suspect is now behind bars, but not before a wild ride led law enforcement on a pursuit through the capital city.
wchstv.com
Montgomery man accused of showing handgun when retail worker confronted him for stealing
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Montgomery police said a man was arrested after he was accused of showing a handgun when a retail worker confronted him for stealing from a convenience store. Shairese Akoma Thompson, 23, of Montgomery was charged with robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Train strikes vehicle in Kanawha County, one person injured
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers in Kanawha County report one person was injured Wednesday evening after a vehicle was struck by a train. Dispatchers said the crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. on Crown Hill Drive. The incident has temporarily closed portions of MacCorkle Avenue as emergency crews work to...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Argument between siblings led up to deadly Sissonville shooting
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:25 p.m. 12/15/22. An argument between siblings led to a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Sissonville, Kanawha County deputies said. Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville was fatally shot by his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39, of Sissonville, who also was wounded after an argument at a home on Grand Kids Way, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
wchstv.com
WVDOT announces new traffic pattern for I-64 east near Huntington
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation officials announced Wednesday a new traffic pattern will affect drivers in Cabell County. Eastbound traffic along Interstate 64 near Huntington will be temporarily shifted as crews work to widen the roadway, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
wchstv.com
Firefighters: Driver injured after vehicle crashes into building in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A driver was taken to the hospital Friday after their vehicle crashed into an abandoned building in Nicholas County, firefighters said. The crash was reported just after 9:45 a.m. in the 14000 block of Turnpike Road, according to Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department. Nobody was in the building at the time of the incident.
wchstv.com
FestivALL Charleston to return for 19th year in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — FestivALL Charleston, an annual celebration when the city becomes a work of art, will return for its 19th year this coming summer. Organizers announced that the annual festival will be held June 9-18, 2023, according to a news release. Crowd favorites such as the Carriage...
wchstv.com
Meigs deputies: Two men arrested after suspected heroin found inside cookie box
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Meigs County deputies said two Middleport men were arrested after officers stopped a vehicle and found suspected heroin hidden inside a cookie box. Willie Causey, 40, and Zackery Stobart, 26, were arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday near the intersection of Route 7 and...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One westbound I-64 lane still closed after crane goes over hillside
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:45 a.m., 12/15/22. Dispatchers said one westbound lane remains closed Thursday morning after a crane went over a hillside in Cabell County. The incident was reported Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit. ORIGINAL STORY. Dispatchers in Cabell County report a crane went...
wchstv.com
Trial begins for man charged in fatal shooting after intervening in domestic dispute
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a man charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Cabell County is underway. Carl Rose Jr., 40, of Milton has been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Bowling Green, Ky. resident James Anthony Oldham. Police said the shooting occurred after Rose intervened in a domestic dispute between Oldham and his wife on May 26, 2021.
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of shooting his ex-wife's male friend during argument in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An eastern Kentucky man is accused of shooting a male friend of his ex-wife during an argument Thursday in Mingo County while two children were present, court records said. Devin Browning, 22, of Belfry, Kentucky, is charged with malicious wounding and three counts of...
wchstv.com
No injuries reported after school bus rear-ended by vehicle in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — No injuries were reported after a school bus was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Putnam County. The crash was reported near Cow Creek Road and Spring Road in the Hurricane area, Putnam County dispatchers said. A school bus with kids onboard was...
wchstv.com
W.Va. employers struggle to find workers despite economic recovery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of this fall, experts are reporting West Virginia has recovered economically from the pandemic. Despite the turnaround, businesses are still having trouble finding workers. Express Employment Professionals is a business that specializes in helping people find jobs. Employment specialist Shelly Carroll reports even her...
wchstv.com
Thomas Memorial Hospital volunteers hand-make stockings for newborns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — This holiday season, a local craft group came together to ensure that everyone who visits Thomas Memorial Hospital has a merry Christmas. "The holidays are a hard time for everybody, but they can be a rewarding time for everybody," volunteer Linda Nielsen said. "Not only the holiday season, but year-round you are giving, you're giving to yourself and to your community."
