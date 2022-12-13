ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kacie Moore appointed to serve as Kanawha County magistrate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An administrative order filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court Friday has addressed a vacant position left by an admonished magistrate. Kacie L. Moore has been appointed to serve as a Kanawha County magistrate for Division 8. The appointment by Chief Judge Jennifer Baily follows the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVDOH work vehicle struck by minivan in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation officials said a crash involving a West Virginia Division of Highways vehicle was reported in Greenbrier County Wednesday along Interstate 64. While crews were removing road work signs from the interstate near White Sulphur Springs, a minivan swerved around another vehicle, drove...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Dunbar man pleads guilty to federal gun crime following Leon Sullivan Way shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man is facing prison time after firing at a Charleston storefront during an altercation with two other men in June of this year. Jamon Lewis Woodson, 39, of Dunbar pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting outside Jet Life Apparel on Leon Sullivan Way, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Deputies: Argument between siblings led up to deadly Sissonville shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:25 p.m. 12/15/22. An argument between siblings led to a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Sissonville, Kanawha County deputies said. Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville was fatally shot by his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39, of Sissonville, who also was wounded after an argument at a home on Grand Kids Way, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
SISSONVILLE, WV
WVDOT announces new traffic pattern for I-64 east near Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation officials announced Wednesday a new traffic pattern will affect drivers in Cabell County. Eastbound traffic along Interstate 64 near Huntington will be temporarily shifted as crews work to widen the roadway, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Firefighters: Driver injured after vehicle crashes into building in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A driver was taken to the hospital Friday after their vehicle crashed into an abandoned building in Nicholas County, firefighters said. The crash was reported just after 9:45 a.m. in the 14000 block of Turnpike Road, according to Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department. Nobody was in the building at the time of the incident.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
FestivALL Charleston to return for 19th year in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — FestivALL Charleston, an annual celebration when the city becomes a work of art, will return for its 19th year this coming summer. Organizers announced that the annual festival will be held June 9-18, 2023, according to a news release. Crowd favorites such as the Carriage...
CHARLESTON, WV
Trial begins for man charged in fatal shooting after intervening in domestic dispute

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a man charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Cabell County is underway. Carl Rose Jr., 40, of Milton has been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Bowling Green, Ky. resident James Anthony Oldham. Police said the shooting occurred after Rose intervened in a domestic dispute between Oldham and his wife on May 26, 2021.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
W.Va. employers struggle to find workers despite economic recovery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of this fall, experts are reporting West Virginia has recovered economically from the pandemic. Despite the turnaround, businesses are still having trouble finding workers. Express Employment Professionals is a business that specializes in helping people find jobs. Employment specialist Shelly Carroll reports even her...
CHARLESTON, WV
Thomas Memorial Hospital volunteers hand-make stockings for newborns

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — This holiday season, a local craft group came together to ensure that everyone who visits Thomas Memorial Hospital has a merry Christmas. "The holidays are a hard time for everybody, but they can be a rewarding time for everybody," volunteer Linda Nielsen said. "Not only the holiday season, but year-round you are giving, you're giving to yourself and to your community."
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

