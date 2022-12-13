Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East. The victim told...
selmasun.com
Selma's Joanne Bland featured in NPR segment on civil rights leaders
National Public Radio featured Selma's Joanna Bland as part of a series interviewing members of the civil rights generation. NPR Washington DC reporter Ayesha Rascoe came to Selma for the interview with Bland that included the guided tour Bland gives through her tour business Journey for the Soul. The segment...
selmasun.com
Backpacks for children, teens to be given away at C.H.O.I.C.E.
Christmas backpacks for youths of ages four to 17 at the parking lot of C.H.O.I.C.E. Uniontown tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be present to get their book bag of gifts. There will also be food, games and motivational messages. Paw Patrol will be present as well.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting
Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
ABC 33/40 News
Police searching for missing Montgomery teen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department announced its search for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, December 8. The police department said Chalysse Thomas was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Police said Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama...
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
alabamanews.net
Two Selma women charged with theft of property in Auburn
Two Selma women are in custody after police in Auburn say they stole from a business and later attempted to elude an officer. Officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Rand and 25-year-old Davida Hall on warrants charging them with 3rd degree theft of property and attempting to elude. Police say the arrests...
WSFA
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
Wetumpka Herald
Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
elmoreautauganews.com
Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft in Prattville
Prattville – Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in. identifying the two suspects. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a theft. investigation. The offense occurred, Saturday, November 26,...
thebamabuzz.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken to open first Alabama location in Montgomery
Hot chicken fan? Then you’ll love this! According to WSFA12, Nashville-based restaurant Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is spreading its wings with its first-ever Alabama location opening soon in Montgomery. Read on for the scoop. Hangry Joe’s—hot chicken & drinks. A Nashville-based restaurant, Hangry Joe’s offers a...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville police shut down illegal gambling, drug operation
The Greenville Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Greenville area Drug Task Force broke up an illegal gambling operation while serving a search warrant on Thursday. The cooperative effort resulted in seizure of gambling devices, cash, marijuana, and multiple weapons as well as the arrest of two men,...
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
