Selma, AL

alabamanews.net

Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East. The victim told...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma's Joanne Bland featured in NPR segment on civil rights leaders

National Public Radio featured Selma's Joanna Bland as part of a series interviewing members of the civil rights generation. NPR Washington DC reporter Ayesha Rascoe came to Selma for the interview with Bland that included the guided tour Bland gives through her tour business Journey for the Soul. The segment...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Backpacks for children, teens to be given away at C.H.O.I.C.E.

Christmas backpacks for youths of ages four to 17 at the parking lot of C.H.O.I.C.E. Uniontown tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be present to get their book bag of gifts. There will also be food, games and motivational messages. Paw Patrol will be present as well.
UNIONTOWN, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting

Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police searching for missing Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department announced its search for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, December 8. The police department said Chalysse Thomas was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Police said Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Selma women charged with theft of property in Auburn

Two Selma women are in custody after police in Auburn say they stole from a business and later attempted to elude an officer. Officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Rand and 25-year-old Davida Hall on warrants charging them with 3rd degree theft of property and attempting to elude. Police say the arrests...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft in Prattville

Prattville – Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in. identifying the two suspects. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a theft. investigation. The offense occurred, Saturday, November 26,...
PRATTVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken to open first Alabama location in Montgomery

Hot chicken fan? Then you’ll love this! According to WSFA12, Nashville-based restaurant Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is spreading its wings with its first-ever Alabama location opening soon in Montgomery. Read on for the scoop. Hangry Joe’s—hot chicken & drinks. A Nashville-based restaurant, Hangry Joe’s offers a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville police shut down illegal gambling, drug operation

The Greenville Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Greenville area Drug Task Force broke up an illegal gambling operation while serving a search warrant on Thursday. The cooperative effort resulted in seizure of gambling devices, cash, marijuana, and multiple weapons as well as the arrest of two men,...
GREENVILLE, AL

