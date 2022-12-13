ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Dowell Loggains joins South Carolina as offensive coordinator

By Alex Scarborough
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBVVP_0jhP05dP00

South Carolina has hired longtime NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Loggains, 42, spent the past two seasons as the tight ends coach at Arkansas, where he went to school and was a walk-on quarterback.

Before that, he was the New York Jets' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2019 to '20.

All told, Loggains has 16 years experience coaching in the NFL, including time on staffs with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

Loggains, who began his career as a scouting assistant with the Dallas Cowboys, replaces former South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who left for the same position at Nebraska.

South Carolina, which ended the regular season with wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson, will play Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 30.

